Dubai, United Arab Emirates: – The Kia EV6 has earned the coveted ‘Crossover of the Year’ title at the 2021 TopGear.com Awards.

The fully electric EV6 impressed Top Gear’s judges thanks to its style, dynamic performance, long electric range and 800-volt ultra-fast charging – offering 10-to-80 per cent charge in just 18 minutes.

Tom Ford, Associate Editor, commented: “With the EV6, Kia has gone all-in; wholly electric, wild styling, class-leading charging, gadgets galore. It delves deeply into the concept of a mobile lounge, the EV6 pushes into the darker corners of making an EV actually interesting to drive. It’s also spacious, nicely-equipped and well-built. It cruises with all the best bits of EVs – quiet, smooth, calm – and then punts down a backroad with proper potential. A crossover in more than one sense, then. For the car, and the brand.”

The TopGear.com Awards ceremony is viewable at youtube.com/topgear and topgear.com. The Kia EV6 is also featured in the latest issue of BBC Top Gear Magazine, an awards issue dedicated to the best new cars in the world today.

The EV6 is Kia’s first dedicated electric car, and shows the exciting potential of the company’s new Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP). The EV6 offers buyers a choice of multiple fully-electric, zero-emission powertrain configurations, including long-range (77.4 kWh) and standard-range (58.0 kWh) high-voltage battery packs. EV6 GT-line is available with both long-range and standard-range battery packs, while EV6 GT features the long-range battery pack only. This is Kia’s first electric vehicle to be available with two-wheel (2WD) or all-wheel drive (AWD) options – the latter offering enhanced dynamic capability in even the most challenging conditions.

