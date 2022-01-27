PHOTO
UAE : Children’s Mental Health Week 2022 runs from February 1st - 7th every year. In this regard, The Indian Academy (TIA) will be launching the ‘Happy You’ initiative to put a spotlight on the importance of children's mental health.
According to UNICEF, more than 1 in 7 adolescents aged 10–19 is estimated to live with a diagnosed mental disorder globally - and are feeling the impact of COVID-19/ pandemic on their mental health and well-being. TIA wants to address a range of issues that are affecting students today; including peer pressure, cyber-bullying, feelings of inadequacy, academic pressure, impact of social media and the pandemic among others.
All its teachers will address several of these issues by having an open dialogue, showing easy-to-understand videos and inviting experts to show support and promote good mental health.
“We believe that with prevention and early intervention, we can address several issues affecting these young minds and show them they have the support they need,” said Susan Varghese, Principal. “Creating a positive mental health culture is of paramount importance in all our schools and is just as important as academic learning. When students feel safe, respected and listened to, they are better able to learn, engage positively with their education and make better choices - which will help create a more resilient community when they leave their school as young adults.”
The awareness week (also in line with the National Strategy for Wellbeing 2031) helps teachers and staff to have a positive conversation, identify students who need mental health support, and those children who need specialist help, get this as soon as possible.
-Ends-
© Press Release 2022
Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.
The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.
To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.