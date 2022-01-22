With an 11 MW Capacity: Desert Technologies Exports Saudi Solar Panels to Greece to Execute Projects in the Island of Trifyila.

Jeddah: The Greek Commercial Attaché in the Kingdom, Mr. Alexandros Ikonomu, was accompanied by a high-level delegation and visited the Desert Technologies Factory in Jeddah. This comes within the framework of the strong and growing economic and trade relations between Saudi Arabia and Greece. Desert Technologies is the first Saudi company to manufacture solar energy panels and is a world leader in the field of renewable energy. Mr. Alexandros and the accompanying delegation were welcomed by Mr. Sultan Al-Turki, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Desert Technologies Group, and Engineer Majed Al-Rifai, Group Chief Commercial Officer for Desert Technologies. During the visit, the delegation viewed the first shipment produced by DT for Greece as part of the agreement signed by DT to supply solar panels for renewable energy projects on the Greek island of Trifyila with a capacity of 11 megawatts. This extends over 24 sites, with a capacity of 500 kilowatts for each project, and is DT’s first investment in Greece.

During the tour, Mr. Alexandros and the accompanying delegation got acquainted with the advanced technologies applied by the factory in the various stages of the manufacturing process, inspected the modern production lines that keep pace with the latest technologies and global technologies in the manufacture of solar panels and were shown DT’s quality assurance centers. They were also briefed on the latest preparations of the factory to start exporting Solar panels for the photovoltaic solar power plant project on the island of Trifyila.

Commenting on the visit, Mr. Sultan Khalid Al-Turki, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Desert Technologies Group, said: “We are pleased with this important visit and the Greek side’s participation in implementing the agreement. We are proud to contribute to supporting Greece’s efforts to reduce climate change and achieve the desired goal of producing 35 percent of the energy mix from renewable sources by 2030, producing more than 60 percent of the country’s electricity consumption from renewable energy sources.”

He added that the Desert Technologies Factory is the most advanced in the manufacture of photovoltaic units in the Kingdom, and its high-performance units are suitable for all commercial and residential projects. DT’s industrial model is based on crystalline silicon, and the production line uses a fully automated manufacturing process backed by the latest technological equipment From Germany, Switzerland, and Finland to maximize productivity and ensure a high-quality product.

From his end, the head of Greek Trade office, Mr. Alexandros Ikonomu, praised the advanced level of technologies used in the solar panel manufacturing processes at the Desert Technologies Factory. Stating: “We are proud of the factory’s participation in the implementation of the Greek National Energy and Climate Plan, and we welcome the entry of the Saudi private sector into direct partnership with the Greek private sector in the fields of renewable energy, especially solar energy.”

