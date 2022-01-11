PHOTO
Abu Dhabi : Getting the New Year of to a strong start, The Galleria Al Maryah Island is excited to expand its unrivalled selection of stores and restaurants, welcoming a wide range of new openings including retail, lifestyle, jewellery and dining brands.
New stores open at The Galleria:
- Messika, exclusive to The Galleria in Abu Dhabi, is a Parisian jewellery maison recognised for its diamond expertise and exceptional contemporary designs.
- Hublot reflects Swiss manufacturing excellence, fusing innovation with superior craftsmanship in every timepiece.
- Fendi has opened a newly enhanced boutique offering an elevated experience for guests. This Italian luxury fashion house is best known for its ‘baguette’ handbags.
- Natuzzi Italia raises the standard for luxurious and stylish living, offering 3D design services, advice and an outstanding selection of Italian furniture to create the ideal aesthetic.
- Imagea Beauty Bar offers one-of-a-kind pampering services, giving guests a chance to unwind and look their best.
- Dar Al Hazar creates fashionable Moroccan caftans with a European twist suitable for ladies and girls of all ages.
New dining experiences:
- Almayass offers an infusion of authentic Lebanese favourites and exotic Armenian flavours, providing guests with a distinguished culinary experience.
- Secret Garden by L’ETO serves a special menu with secret mocktails, rainbow lattes, premium loose leaf teas and more.
For more information about The Galleria Al Maryah Island and its new store openings, please visit www.thegalleria.ae or follow @TheGalleriaUAE on Facebook and Instagram.
-Ends-
ABOUT THE GALLERIA AL MARYAH ISLAND
The Galleria Al Maryah Island is Abu Dhabi’s leading lifestyle destination, offering unrivalled shopping, dining and entertainment. Guests can discover 400 stores, including 100 food and beverage outlets, and world-class family entertainment for all ages.
A wide range of international and regional brands such as Zara, H&M, Virgin Megastore, Toys ‘R’ Us, Debenhams, The Cheesecake Factory and Paul Café, complement many first-to-Abu Dhabi brands such as Books Kinokuniya, Abercrombie & Fitch, American Rag Cie, Kendall + Kylie, and Decathlon. The destination also houses the world’s most coveted luxury fashion, high-end jewellery and fine-dining brands. These include Chanel, Cartier, Dior, Louis Vuitton, Rolex and Van Cleef & Arpels, along with award-winning fine-dining venues situated on the island’s waterfront promenade such as Zuma, Nusr-Et, LPM Restaurant & Bar and Coya. This complete offering creates a unique shopping and dining experience for guests.
A world-class entertainment offering also caters to all members of the community, with the region’s first National Geographic Ultimate Explorer, a play-based family attraction; the UAE’s first Zero Latency virtual reality experience; the emirate’s largest theatre and only IMAX experience – a 21-screen VOX Cinemas; a flagship Xtreme Zone family entertainment centre, a Caboodle interactive play zone and three rooftop parks catering to family activities.
This incredible offering sets The Galleria apart as the most exciting retail, culinary, entertainment and lifestyle hub in Abu Dhabi.
For more information about The Galleria Al Maryah Island, please visit www.thegalleria.ae or join us on social media @TheGalleriaUAE, #AtTheGalleria.
© Press Release 2022
Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.
The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.
To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.