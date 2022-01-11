Abu Dhabi : Getting the New Year of to a strong start, The Galleria Al Maryah Island is excited to expand its unrivalled selection of stores and restaurants, welcoming a wide range of new openings including retail, lifestyle, jewellery and dining brands.

New stores open at The Galleria:

Messika , exclusive to The Galleria in Abu Dhabi, is a Parisian jewellery maison recognised for its diamond expertise and exceptional contemporary designs.

, exclusive to The Galleria in Abu Dhabi, is a Parisian jewellery maison recognised for its diamond expertise and exceptional contemporary designs. Hublot reflects Swiss manufacturing excellence, fusing innovation with superior craftsmanship in every timepiece.

reflects Swiss manufacturing excellence, fusing innovation with superior craftsmanship in every timepiece. Fendi has opened a newly enhanced boutique offering an elevated experience for guests. This Italian luxury fashion house is best known for its ‘baguette’ handbags.

has opened a newly enhanced boutique offering an elevated experience for guests. This Italian luxury fashion house is best known for its ‘baguette’ handbags. Natuzzi Italia raises the standard for luxurious and stylish living, offering 3D design services, advice and an outstanding selection of Italian furniture to create the ideal aesthetic.

raises the standard for luxurious and stylish living, offering 3D design services, advice and an outstanding selection of Italian furniture to create the ideal aesthetic. Imagea Beauty Bar offers one-of-a-kind pampering services, giving guests a chance to unwind and look their best.

offers one-of-a-kind pampering services, giving guests a chance to unwind and look their best. Dar Al Hazar creates fashionable Moroccan caftans with a European twist suitable for ladies and girls of all ages.

New dining experiences:

Almayass offers an infusion of authentic Lebanese favourites and exotic Armenian flavours, providing guests with a distinguished culinary experience.

offers an infusion of authentic Lebanese favourites and exotic Armenian flavours, providing guests with a distinguished culinary experience. Secret Garden by L’ETO serves a special menu with secret mocktails, rainbow lattes, premium loose leaf teas and more.

