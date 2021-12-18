As part of the business programme of the Russia Pavilion the forum “Russia: future education” took place on the 15th and the 16th of December at the Russia Pavilion, Expo 2020.

The forum welcomed representatives of Russian leading educational institutions, heads of government departments and companies in the field of digital technologies.

The panel sessions were attended by Vadim Lobov, President of the Synergy Corporation, Ben Nelson, Chairman and CEO of Minerva project, Alexander Raginia, CEO of Synergy Business School, Shalini Hemka, Founder, Chief Executive Officer and Board Director of E2Exchange, Sergey Myasoyedov, President of Russian Association of Business Education, Evgeny Szhenov, Leading Expert of the Higher School of Economics and Scientific Director of the Expert-Analytical Center “Scientific and Educational Policy”, Dr. Christopher Abraham, CEO of Dubai campus and Sr. Vice President at the S P Jain School of Global Management, Andreas Schleicher, Head of the International Program PISA, Head of the OECD, Natalia Kiseleva, Deputy Head of the Moscow Department of Education and Science, Irina Ivashchenko, Deputy Director General of ANO Rosatom Corporate Academy and others.

Speakers discussed the global trends and digital transformation in education, the potential of interaction between the private and public sectors. The event provided a unique opportunity to find out about the best practices of leading Russian and international universities in attracting students through the development of online learning, the opening of international branches as well as networking and the creation of international educational programmes.

The forum discussions focused on the relevance of the business education development and the world's best education tactics under the constraints associated with COVID-19.

The business sessions were dedicated to the questions of «Global trends in education: What the education of the future in Russia and the world will be like», «Actual trends in the development of business education. Global competitiveness and export potential» «New trends in school education and professions of the future», «The role of additional education in the development of human resources».

Alexander Raginia said: “Business education in Russia is mainly based on online platforms. The offline market has not been growing since 2016 and over the past year the growth of Business Education in Russia has increased by 200 percent. The potential of online Business Education is much bigger than offline programmes. We can create any programme online, thereby making education accessible to everyone without the limits. Economically, it is more cost-effective and there is an opportunity to sell the product to a big audience”.

Sergey Myasoyedov stated: “The world economy is going through changes very quickly and we are trying to adapt to these changes. Our world has moved to a completely different environment. Business schools have a new mission now which is a social responsibility, communication with the society as a whole. This is a very important task for the business community around the world”.

Olga Grishchenko took part in the discussion about professions of the future where she mentioned: “We offer an education system which our potential clients will be ready to get. It is important to us that the education should be career-oriented and useful in the future. There is a demand for specialists in the market right now, especially in the creative field, because they do not require moving from country to country, but at the same time, a person can be present in the international market without traveling”.

To find out more about the Russia Pavilion at Expo 2020, please follow the link below: https://www.expo2020russia.org/en

