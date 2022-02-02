PHOTO
Abu Dhabi : The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) has appointed Dr. Waleed Alhosani, Advisor to His Excellency the Governor of the Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates and Advisor to the National Committee for Combatting Money Laundering and Financing of Terrorism and Illegal Organisations (NAMLCFTC), as the first Emirati trainer in encountering money laundering, financing of terrorism (AML/CFT), and financing of proliferation.
The FATF Training Institute will engage Dr. Alhosani in training courses for competent authorities in different countries to promote the AML/CFT framework, in line with best international practices and FATF methodology. In 2018, FATF appointed Dr. Alhosani to be the first Emirati evaluator and financial crimes expert.
His Excellency, Khalid Mohammed Balama, Governor of the Central Bank of the UAE and NAMLCFTC Chairman said: “The accreditation of Dr. Alhosani as the first Emirati international trainer and the benefit of that FATF will gain from his expertise and competence, highlights our keenness in developing our national cadres and their skills and expertise on a global level. The new appointment also reflects our efforts to combat financial crimes in line with the national strategy to counter money laundering, financing of terrorism.”
