Abu Dhabi: The Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) has launched the Real Estate Digital Ecosystem ‘DARI’, that integrates Abu Dhabi's real estate services into a unified platform to provide integrated, comprehensive and advanced services.

The platform aims to allow users to benefit from a smooth and flexible experience to manage their various real estate transactions, thereby enhancing the attractiveness of real estate investment. The platform will contribute to the development of quality real estate services in Abu Dhabi with its commitment to transparency in providing data to investors.

DARI was developed in collaboration between the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) and the Advanced Real Estate Services Company (ADRES). The Real Estate digital services platform agreement was signed by Dr Adeeb Al Afeefi, Executive Director of the Real Estate Sector at DMT and Moath Maqbol, General Manager of ADRES, to lay the groundwork for creating new opportunities to promote innovation and digital transformation of services in the real estate sector.

The agreement falls within the scope of DMT's strategic objectives of promoting collaboration between the private and public sectors and developing smart cities. DMT aims to accelerate the development of integrated urban communities and establish and promote an attractive and sustainable real estate market that will enhance the quality of life in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

The platform provides users with an integrated interface that enables them to access a set of services and allows national and international investors to explore future opportunities within the real estate market in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

Clients, organisations, and real estate professionals can currently use the DARI platform to access all existing services such as real estate buy, sell and lease transactions, 'Tawtheeq' documentation, and access relevant real estate certificates. In addition, it also provides a directory of registered real estate projects and a guide for Abu Dhabi's real estate authorised brokers and many functionalities that the platform offers to customers.

Users will have access to broader services in the second quarter of this year, such as property market indicators, including market sales and mortgages values, off-plan sales transactions, and communication with property brokers. As well as providing information about future investment opportunities in Abu Dhabi's real estate market, the platform will also offer a list of buy, sell, and mortgage transactions, thus positioning it as a one-stop shop for all real estate needs.

DARI platform is expected to begin full operations later this year, giving access to customers and other stakeholders in order to provide a smooth experience in line with the most recent digital standards and user-centric methodology.

Abdulla Al Sahi, Undersecretary of the Department of Municipalities and Transport, said:"The MoU is an essential step towards realising future sustainable cities in Abu Dhabi that thrive on innovative practices. Unifying efforts and collaborating with the privite sectore to further improve the services of the real estate sector is a primary objective of the department's mission, and it is crucial to develop an integrated real estate system.”

“The launch of DARI platform is a strategic step that contributes to improving the quality of life for the residents of the emirate. It strengthens our continuous efforts to consolidate Abu Dhabi’s position locally and globally as an attractive destination for those looking to invest in the real estate sector in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.”

DARI digital platform will also provide solutions to the real estate sector's requirements in terms of market indexes, informs customers of the latest developments in real estate listings, and provides a guide for licensed professionals to work in the real estate market. In addition, the platform offers the option of digital signatures in sales and purchases transactions between various parties in the second quarter of this year.

Dr Adeeb Al-Afifi, Executive Director of the Real Estate Sector at DMT, said: “The new platform will have a significant impact on the sustainable growth of the real estate sector in the short and long term. There is no doubt that the provision of information and data and all real estate services in an integrated platform will promote the real estate market's attractiveness. By adopting advanced technologies based on artificial intelligence and achieving positive results through the platform, we will strengthen Abu Dhabi's position globally.”

Moath Maqbool, General Manager of ADRES, said: “This strategic partnership is a qualitative leap that contributes to the development of operations within the real estate sector to achieve the goals of reengineering existing services, upgrading solutions, facilitating the completion of transactions for existing investors and attracting new ones.”Maqbool added: "The launch of this advanced platform culminates the efforts and investments that adopts the latest competitive technologies and applies the top international practices to provide leading solutions through a modern and advanced technological platform."The DARI digital property services system can be viewed and used on the website: https://www.DARI.ae , or by downloading the DARI app from the app shops on IOS and Android systems.

