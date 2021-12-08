PHOTO
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah and Chairman of the Executive Council, approved Resolution No. (3) of 2021 regulating the activity of transporting passengers by luxury vehicles and limousines in Ras Al Khaimah.
This step comes within the framework of an integrated strategic vision that reflects the government's keenness to develop an integrated system of advanced legislation and laws that will ensure the upgrading of all services and the adoption of the best international standards and practices in the field of transportation, in a way that contributes to achieving indicators of quality of life in Ras Al Khaimah.
The resolution mandates Ras Al Khaimah Transport Authority (RAKTA) to organize the activity of transporting passengers by luxury vehicles and limousines in the emirate, to apply special requirements and standards for their practice, and to monitor operators to ensure compliance with them, to ensure the provision of services that meet the needs of customers in accordance with the highest standards of security, safety and comfort. The decision also includes the controls and conditions for issuing permits to practice the activity for companies, and the conditions for issuing permits to practice the profession for limousine drivers, in addition to the list of operational violations that will be applied in the event of non-compliance with the requirements.
H.E Eng. Esmaeel Hasan Al Blooshi, General Manager of RAKTA, explained that this decision constitutes a strong boost to the authority's efforts and vision in regulating the transport sectors in the emirate and ensuring the provision of safe, reliable and smart transport services.
-Ends-
© Press Release 2021
Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.
The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.
To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.