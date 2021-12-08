His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah and Chairman of the Executive Council, approved Resolution No. (3) of 2021 regulating the activity of transporting passengers by luxury vehicles and limousines in Ras Al Khaimah.

This step comes within the framework of an integrated strategic vision that reflects the government's keenness to develop an integrated system of advanced legislation and laws that will ensure the upgrading of all services and the adoption of the best international standards and practices in the field of transportation, in a way that contributes to achieving indicators of quality of life in Ras Al Khaimah.

The resolution mandates Ras Al Khaimah Transport Authority (RAKTA) to organize the activity of transporting passengers by luxury vehicles and limousines in the emirate, to apply special requirements and standards for their practice, and to monitor operators to ensure compliance with them, to ensure the provision of services that meet the needs of customers in accordance with the highest standards of security, safety and comfort. The decision also includes the controls and conditions for issuing permits to practice the activity for companies, and the conditions for issuing permits to practice the profession for limousine drivers, in addition to the list of operational violations that will be applied in the event of non-compliance with the requirements.

H.E Eng. Esmaeel Hasan Al Blooshi, General Manager of RAKTA, explained that this decision constitutes a strong boost to the authority's efforts and vision in regulating the transport sectors in the emirate and ensuring the provision of safe, reliable and smart transport services.

