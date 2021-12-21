The CAS Alternative Hearing Centre at Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) has organised a training programme on sports disputes, as part of the centre's new strategic plan to strengthen its role locally and globally, in line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Presidential Affairs and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, in order to enshrine the culture of arbitration and alternative dispute resolution in accordance with international best practice.

In this regard, His Excellency Youssef Saeed Al Abri, Undersecretary of the Judicial Department, stated that the organisation of the training programme on sports disputes is part of the activities delivered by the CAS Alternative Hearing Centre to specialists, legal researchers, sports arbitrators and administrators of legal and sports institutions, with the aim of introducing them to the latest information and experience on the procedures of the Sports Court, the applicable laws and the dispute resolution mechanisms.

Mr Al Abri explained that the five-day training programme held at the ADJD headquarters, and attended by 236 people, included an introduction to the history and creation of the CAS Alternative Hearing Centre and the procedures for hearing cases brought before it, as well as the procedural rules and working mechanisms used in the Court's structural units, an insight into anti-doping law and the rules of the international federations organising various sporting activities.

For his part, Counsellor Hussein Moustafa Fathy, President of the State Lawsuits Authority in the Arab Republic of Egypt, who is himself an accredited arbitrator before the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), spoke about the creation of the CAS in 1983, which came as a response to the significant increase in sports-related disputes and to the need for an arbitration centre to settle those cases before an ad hoc institution. The speaker also explained the mechanism in place for submitting pleadings before the CAS, the exchange of correspondence, minutes of hearings, arbitral decisions and their elements.

The President of the Egyptian State Lawsuits Authority also touched upon the most important rules of the CAS Statutes, and the creation of the International Council of Arbitration for Sport ("ICAS"), to take charge of the management process of the CAS, the approval and amendment of its Statutes, the designation of its President and his/her deputy, in addition to the presidents of the different chambers of the Court, the supervision of all the work, the appointment and approval of arbitrators and mediators, and the creation of regional or local chambers, whether they are temporary or permanent.

Counsellor Dr. Abdulmajed Mahmoud, Head of the Technical Office of the Judicial Inspection Division at the ADJD, discussed the cooperation existing between the Judicial Department and the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) since 2012, which culminated in the establishment of the CAS Alternative Hearing Centre in Abu Dhabi, to be one of the four centres in the world, to take over the examination of sports disputes in light of the facilities provided to all parties to the dispute.

Dr. Abdulmajed Mahmoud also discussed the World Anti-Doping Code and its enforcement mechanisms, the International Standards related to the Code and other scientific documents, as well as the procedures for the imposition of sanctions under Article 10 of the Anti-Doping Code, in order to ensure the preservation of the intrinsic value of sport and the non-use of prohibited substances, thereby achieving fair competition, equal opportunities and respect for the rules of sport.

For his part, Dr. Mohammed Al Ketbi, judge at Al Ain Court of First Instance, delivered a presentation during the training programme, which dealt with the regulations of the International Football Association “FIFA”, regarding the status of players and their inter-club transfers, international transfers involving minor players, and the procedures regulating this process according to specified controls.

The British lawyer, Chloe Veronica Syron, legal researcher at the Technical Office of H.E the Undersecretary of the Judicial Department, touched on the rules for four distinct procedures, namely the ordinary arbitration procedure, the appeals arbitration procedure, the advisory procedure, which is non-contentious and allows certain sports bodies to seek advisory opinions from the CAS, and the mediation procedure.

