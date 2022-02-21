Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Dubai’s premier fresh food market, the Waterfront Market - Deira, will celebrate and honour the UAE’s fishing industry with its very own annual celebration, The Biggest Catch on Wednesday 23rd February from 6:30pm to 10:00pm.

Marking its fifth-year anniversary, The Biggest Catch is a humbling festival created to bring together the community to honour one of the deeply embedded traditions in the UAE’s culture and the well-respected fishing community who contribute to making the Waterfront Market what it is today. The Market’s very own celebration aims to educate the new generations of what was once the country’s main trade and source of wealth.

The Waterfront Market visitors will get to see the winning fisherman coming back with his catch and getting ready for the weighing process. He will then be honoured and given a Waterfront Market trophy while commemorative plaques and medals will be handed out to other participants.

Mohammed Al Madani, Waterfront Market Manager said: “The Waterfront Market’s Biggest Catch marks its fifth year and is going strong, we are proud to celebrate the UAE’s fishermen and will continue doing so. and we invite the whole community to join us in honouring the fishing community for their continuous hard work and contribution to the UAE’s society”.

The Biggest Catch promises plenty of fun and offers a range of activities and a celebratory barbeque for the whole family. An ideal day to try the fresh goods offered at the Waterfront Market and experience the taste of its ultimate fresh fish and seafood whilst honouring an important cultural heritage. The rest of the evening can be spent enjoying the assortment of family friendly carnival games & entertainment, food or getting good bargains.

All customers and staff at the Waterfront Market must practice social distancing and masks are compulsory.

Visit www.waterfrontmarket.ae for further information or follow the Waterfront Market on Facebook @WaterfrontMarket and Instagram @wfm.uae

Listing Information

Event: Waterfront Market – The Biggest Catch

Date: Wednesday 23rd February 2022

Timings: From 6:30pm to 10:00pm

Location: Deira Enrichment Project, Al Khaleej Road, Dubai, UAE

About the Waterfront Market

Located at the crossroads of Al Khaleej Road and Abu Hail Road, the Waterfront Market is a key component of the Deira Enrichment Project, which aims to rejuvenate the city’s original hub, defining Dubai’s trading and commerce legacy. A state-of-the-art facility housing produce, retail, and food and beverage options, Waterfront Market offers great value and the freshest produce from fruits and vegetables to meats, poultry, and seafood, on a waterfront promenade in Deira. Offering views over Deira Islands, the Waterfront Market’s unique promenade showcases authentic F&B experiences in a relaxed setting.

Website: https://waterfrontmarket.ae

