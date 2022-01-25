Abu Dhabi, January 25, 2022- Al Masaood Automobiles, the automotive arm of Al Masaood Group and the exclusive distributor of the INFINITI brand in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and the Western Region announced the availability of the all-INFINITI QX55 SUV across all its showrooms.

Al Masaood Automobiles has become synonymous with the name INFINITI, as it represents the complete range of INFINITI vehicles in Abu Dhabi and has established itself as one of the leading INFINITI distributors in the Gulf.

The sleek and stylish QX55 was unveiled in a special celebration during VidCon Abu Dhabi 2021, where INFINITI’s brand values of being human and bold were showcased, along with its forward appeal to young generations. From a proactive design perspective, the newly revealed luxury SUV model has a coupe roofline and bold interior and is the successor of the brand’s iconic FX series. With a powerful stance, striking coupe silhouette, digital piano key taillights, origami fold patterned grille, the QX55 is the only premium crossover coupe offered by a Japanese brand.

Irfan Tansel, CEO, Al Masaood Automobiles, said: “The all-new, premium, two-row QX55 SUV reflects the INFINITI brand’s interpretation of contemporary Japanese luxury. The new model is not only powerful, sleek, and serene, but its features are also specifically designed to resonate with a younger audience. This is evident in its more stylish and modern interiors as well its suite of intelligent safety technologies such as its predictive forward collision warning, lane departure warning, pedestrian detection, and blind-spot warning, amongst others. We are happy and excited to bring the new SUV crossover to the UAE market at a time when we are seeing great demand for best-in-class vehicle models. This move shows Al Masaood Automobiles’ continuous commitment to provide car owners with the best experience. We are confident of the market’s positive response, especially among young car enthusiasts, and we cannot wait for them to drive home their new INFINITI QX55.”

The digital “piano key” taillights of the new model combine 45 separate LEDs in a single housing and create an elegant light signature. Moreover, the INFINITI logo on the tailgate is also similarly advanced and houses the power liftgate release, which further frees the rear end from clutter. The new model’s rear emphasizes the subtlety of the automaker's design and interpretation of Japanese minimalism by combining a clean liftgate with attractive, modest technology to create a memorable impression. In addition, QX55 features the standard 20-inch wheels, intelligent all-wheel drive, intuitive technologies, and active safety features.

The impeccable interior of the SUV features a dual-screen InTouch TM infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto TM compatibility, multiple USB ports for charging, dual touchscreens, and Bose series audio system that offers a concert-like acoustic experience. The spacious interior has seats adorned with leatherette, leather, or semi-aniline leather and sliding second-row seats that give flexible cargo capacity or increased legroom, as per requirement. In addition, tasteful and flowing lines of QX55 reach from the hood, over the front fenders, across the doors, and over the rear wheels.

Named the most proactive production yet, the newly unveiled model also features an award-winning and innovative variable compression turbo four-cylinder engine that outputs 268 horsepower and delivers enhanced efficiency or on-demand power as per the needs of the driver. That power is shifted through a confident continuously variable transmission with manual shift mode and delivered to INFINITI’s intelligent all-wheel drive system, a standard on all QX55 models. In addition, it also has a drive mode selector with programmable settings such as standard, eco, sport and personal to tailor each drive.

The safety features of the new QX55 include an array of intelligent safety technology, such as predictive forward collision warning, lane departure warning and prevention system, forward emergency braking with pedestrian detection to blind spot warning and intervention and backup collision intervention.

The new cutting-edge, high-end version of the popular INFINITI model is now available in three well-equipped categories such as luxe, essential, and sensory across all Al Masaood Automobiles showrooms. Customers can also experience the state-of-the-art technologies offered in the all-new INFINTI QX55 through test drives. Click the link to book your test drive.

About INFINITI

INFINITI Motor Company is headquartered in Yokohama, Japan with operations around the world including regional offices based in the Americas, China and INFINITI International Markets based in Dubai. The INFINITI brand of premium automobiles are assembled in manufacturing facilities in Japan, North America and China. INFINITI design studios are located in Atsugi-Shi near Yokohama, London, San Diego and Beijing.

More information about INFINITI and its industry-leading technologies can be found at www.infiniti-me.com/. You can also follow INFINITI on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn and see all our latest videos on YouTube.

About Al Masaood Automobiles

Al Masaood Automobiles – authorized distributor of Nissan, INFINITI and Renault in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and the Western Region for over 36 years, brings to its customers a complete range of the most reliable 4x4, luxury, passenger and commercial vehicles, efficiently catering to a large and diverse number of individual, fleet and government users.

Al Masaood Automobiles’ extensive network coverage includes 8 showrooms for new cars, and 3 showrooms for used cars in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and the Western Region – including the flagship showroom complex at Musaffah with dedicated new vehicle delivery centre; 6 Service Centres and 7 Spare Parts outlets. Recently the company inaugurated the state-of-the-art 'R-Store' as an innovative one stop shop for Renault customers.

Al Masaood Automobiles had previously scooped the prestigious Nissan Global Dealer Award in 2013 and 2019 and has been the recipient of the ‘Exemplary Performance in Sales and Customer Experience Award’ by Nissan in the year 2017. Al Masaood Automobiles was also titled as the winner of the Renault Global Partners Award, “P.A.R.I.S. Challenge” for the year 2019. The company enhances its success through strong tie-up with leading banks, offering to its customers easy finance solutions and facilitating purchase process with insurance, finance and accessories under one roof. Visit our e-commerce portal to know more.

For more information about our INFINITI products, services and commitment to sustainable mobility, please visit our websites and follow us on Social media on:

INFINITI: Instagram and Facebook

