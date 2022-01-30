Seventeen (17) new private notaries were sworn in before His Excellency Youssef Saeed Al Abri, Undersecretary of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD), to assume their duties under Law No. 11 of 2017 on Notaries in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, and Decision No. 38 of 2017 of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Presidential Affairs, and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, approving the regulations governing the private notary and the regime of government agency employees authorised to practice as notary public.

H.E. Youssef Al Abri explained that the licensing of the third batch of private notaries to work in law firms authorised to perform the functions of notary public, is driven by the objective of supporting the ease of doing business, consolidating the competitive position of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, as part of the efforts to support the emiratisation policy, strengthening the labour market with national cadres and providing employment opportunities for young Emiratis in the private sector.

The Judicial Department attaches great importance to the training and qualification of young nationals, providing them with the necessary career guidance programmes, direct technical support, as well as training and development through specialised qualification programmes at the Abu Dhabi Judicial Academy (ADJA)," said Mr Al Abri. This brings the total number of professionals licensed to practice as private notaries after completing the training programme to 28, he said, adding that the said notaries are spread across seven branches of law firms in Abu Dhabi region, and three branches in Al Ain region.

The Undersecretary of the ADJD explained that the objective of the specialised training programmes for candidates to the profession of notary public is to provide them with knowledge, attitudes, behavioural skills and abilities, and to qualify them to carry out the mission entrusted to them with great accuracy and in accordance with the approved standards, thus enabling them to correctly apply the law while authenticating documents, and to perform all legal tasks with efficiency and proficiency.

With regard to the main outcomes of the training programme, Mr. Al Abri mentioned the participants' ability to conduct transactions in accordance with the regulations and legislation in force, the acquisition of relevant knowledge in jurisprudential and legal aspects, the acquisition of skills and techniques in document drafting, in addition to the use of modern technologies to communicate with the parties involved and to authenticate different documents.

