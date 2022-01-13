The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD), in coordination with the Councils Affairs Office at the Crown Prince Court, delivered an awareness-raising lecture entitled “Our children, Our Responsibility”, as part of the “Majalisna” initiative launched by the ADJD in implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Presidential Affairs and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, to promote the dissemination of legal culture in society in such a way that supports the maintenance of security and stability.

The conference, held remotely through a live broadcast on the Majalis Abu Dhabi platform on Instagram, focused on national legislation that has adopted an integrated approach including the definition of legal settings involved in the protection of children's rights and the prevention of anything that could affect their physical, psychological, social and moral development.

Mrs. Alia Al Kaabi, Head of the Family and Child Prosecution in Abu Dhabi, explained that Federal Law No. 3 of 2016 on Child Rights (aka Wadeema Law) sets out all the rights of the child and the duties incumbent on the competent institutions and caregivers, and provides for dissuasive sanctions in cases of abuse, violence, neglect or maltreatment in any form to ensure the full protection and proper upbringing of the child.

She stressed that the law provides for a number of fundamental rights for the child, such as the right to security of person, property and honour, the right to be given an appropriate name, the right to obtain the necessary identity documents, and emphasises the right of the child to grow up in a close-knit and supportive family that looks after his/her affairs and meets his/her needs, as well as the right to adequate care and protection against family disintegration.

She added that among other rights guaranteed by the law is the provision of health care to the child in case of accident, injury or illness, as well as the requirement to provide social assistance to children in case of proven disability, and the obligation to provide them with basic education. Anyone who prevents their child from attending school, she said, fails to enrol them in an educational institution or neglects their studies in such a way that they disconnect from school, will be held accountable. Such cases are investigated with the help of strategic partners to bring those responsible to justice, she said.

Mrs. Mrs. Alia Al Kaabi discussed the importance of the family's role in protecting its children, by not relying entirely on domestic helpers in monitoring children, supervising their use of social media, increasing purposeful childcare time, educating them on the positive uses of social media programmes and electronic applications, building their self-confidence and instilling in them the culture of openness to express whatever they think, feel or are exposed to, and resorting to the relevant authorities in case the child is exposed to any danger.

