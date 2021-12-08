A few amongst the 200 winners of REDTAG’s F1 Experiences Hero Package — which gave 4-day VIP benefits and access to the Jeddah race — share their joy, thanking value fashion and homeware brand REDTAG for the gesture that will forever remain etched in their memories.

Riyadh, KSA: REDTAG, the region’s leading value fashion and homeware brand, recently gave away 200 F1 Experiences Hero Package to lucky shoppers, a few of whom shared their emotions after. The entire VIP package included virtual interaction with legendary drivers, access to VIP-only sections, and activities like Guided Track Tour, Championship Photo Opportunity and Paddock Club reception. The Winners also got to attend the after-race music concerts of famous artists Justin Bieber, Jason Derulo, and David Guetta, among others.

Here is what some of the winners had to say about their experience at the event:

“Thank you so much for this huge opportunity. I will never forget this experience. Appreciate your hard work and patience in guiding us throughout the process. Forever grateful that I got to see my idols and enjoy all things F1.”

“It was a lifetime experience. Thank you so much REDTAG.”

“Thank you so much , Redtag for all the effort you made. The event has been marvellous ... “

“Everything was just outstanding… Great job and effort”

“Thank you, Redtag, for the remarkable event and celebration, which indeed reflected great efforts and work”

REDTAG, known for its customer-centric initiatives, continues its out-of-the-box shopper engagement with the F1 VIP Experiences Package giveaway. Formula 1 made its Saudi debut in Jeddah on the Corniche Circuit. Known as the fastest and the most challenging tracks, it made the entire racing experience all the more thrilling for REDTAG winners. The Experience Package particularly struck a chord with them, validating the brand’s claim of walking the extra mile to delight its customers.

“Over the years, REDTAG has exceeded customer expectations in the value we offer them. We are constantly innovating ourselves to offer and delight our customers with the best. Giving away as many as 200 F1 Experiences Hero Packages was yet another effort. We are glad to hear these amazing feedbacks and testimonials," said Shehbaz Shaikh, Chief Retail Officer at REDTAG.

Hyper-convenience services like ‘Anytime-Anywhere Exchange’, ‘Find Your Size’, ‘Fashion Stylists’, and ‘Free Home Delivery’ speak volumes about REDTAG’s customer-first approach. With these first-to-market services in the Middle East, along with its tiered loyalty program — RT Rewards — which boasts over 15 million members, REDTAG continues to cement its position as the leading value fashion and homeware brand in the region. Recently, this was recognized by Retail ME through the ‘Most Admired Brand Campaign of the Year’ award

REDTAG currently has a Buy 2 Get 1 Free offer, launched along with its eye-catching Winter 2021 collections. Featuring gorgeous warm jackets, retro-inspired knitwear, soft bedding and rugs, the seasonal collection brings warmth and cosiness to wintry evenings.

About REDTAG

A BMA International company, REDTAG was launched as a value apparel and homeware label in 2006. Driven by the vision of delivering high-quality and affordable fashion and lifestyle products, the brand has emerged as a leader in its niche. From its first store in Abu Dhabi, REDTAG has rapidly expanded to over 200 outlets across the Middle East and Asia – including the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Kuwait, Oman, Bahrain, and many more locations. REDTAG is built on a strong customer focus, delivering enjoyable in-store experiences and seamless online interactions that are designed to exceed expectations. The brand takes a 'Glocal' approach to its offerings – adapting global trends to local sensibilities. REDTAG's highly successful 'RT Rewards' loyalty program is currently over 15 million members strong and growing fast. The program encourages repeat visits through tailored offerings and special rewards, with over 90% of the company's transactions now coming from repeat customers. REDTAG is the RetailME award winner for the ‘Most Admired Brand Campaign of the Year’ 2021.

