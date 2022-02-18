Dubai, UAE: Tasjeel, an ENOC Group company and the UAE’s first and largest testing and registration centre, has launched a new campaign titled ‘Safe Journey, Great Reward’ that offers customers the chance to win a Ford F150 through testing vehicles at any of the Tasjeel Centres.

Running until 24 March 2022, Tasjeel customers can enter the draw by spending AED 50 on selected services offered at Tasjeel. These include Light & Heavy Vehicle Testing, Comprehensive Test, VIP Service, Mobile Vehicle Inspection Service, On Board Diagnostics as well as on the purchase of Tasjeel accessories. The lucky winner will take home the powerful Ford F150, which is valued at AED 180,000. The winner will be announced on March 29th, 2022, at the ENOC headquarters.

In addition to testing and registration services offered at its centres, Tasjeel provides a breadth of vehicle testing and registration services such as the issuance of number plates, international driving licences, in addition to chassis checking measurement for light vehicles, battery tests, on board diagnostic test, and other VIP services.

In 1999, ENOC joined hands with Dubai Police to set up ENOC Tasjeel to simplify vehicle testing services and promote road safety in Dubai. ENOC Tasjeel became an exclusive business unit of ENOC Retail and is the UAE’s first, largest, and most trusted vehicle testing and registration centre for over two prosperous decades. Today, ENOC Tasjeel is present across Dubai, Sharjah, and the Northern Emirates.

