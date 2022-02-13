TecCentric and SAS announced a new partnership today to speed Qatari organizations’ journey towards discovery with artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and advanced analytics.

Technology Centric Solutions (TecCentric), Qatar’s go-to provider for technology, cloud, security, and operation services, and SAS, the leader in analytics and the world’s largest privately-held software company, announced their new partnership today.

Aimed at delivering powerful, innovative AI and analytics solutions, this partnership promises immediate and greater value through data and business intelligence modernization to the Qatari market. SAS’s more than forty-six years of expertise, with over 82,000 customer sites, and 91 of the top 100 Fortune Global 500® companies as customers, combined with TecCentric’s local skills, know-how, and support capabilities will ensure Qatari organizations are enabled to reap the full value of their data and accelerate their digital transformation.

Armed with SAS’s in-depth sector-specific insights and cutting-edge, innovative AI and analytics algorithms, organizations will be empowered to solve their most intractable problems and uncover new opportunities.

TecCentric will work with SAS to customize services and solutions for a wide array of industries from the public sector, to banking, education, healthcare, and more, granting them access to the full analytics cycle with SAS’s expanded AI solution offering as well as its leading fraud and financial crimes analytics and reporting.

SAS’s AI embedded software supports diverse environments and will provide Qatari organizations with more intelligent and automated solutions empowering them to scale to meet changing business requirements.

Commenting on this partnership, Bassel AlHalabi, Managing Director at TecCentric, said, “data quality, speed, and insights are the markers that distinguish industry-leaders. Accelerating the journey from insight to innovation should be at the forefront of every business. And we are confident that SAS, as the trusted global analytics powerhouse, will provide the optimal solutions across industries to organizations in Qatar.



With SAS solutions, the market will be able to continuously capitalize on advancements in AI, reimagining the way they do business and driving both the economy and the country forward.”

Tayfun Topkoc - Managing Director, Middle East, and Africa, Turkey and Central Asia at SAS said,“SAS aims to empower and inspire with the most trusted analytics and has the capabilities and expertise to enable organizations, big and small, across all industries to facilitate data-driven decision making to meet forever changing customer needs and the dynamic business landscape.

Our collaboration with TecCentric is strategic in Qatar, as they share our determination to support organizations in their digital transformation journey, to solve their most pressing challenges using a data-driven approach, and to empower them with real, long-term competitive advantages to succeed through implementing AI & advanced analytics.

We look forward to delivering best practices to the Qatari market, building sustainable and strong capabilities and resources in Qatar, and helping bridge the gap in the market by contributing to training and building a local pool of national talent in the domain of Data Science, AI, and advanced analytics.”

