Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi : The excitement is building at Yas Marina Circuit as the teams arrive on site to begin preparation for the finale of the F1® season at this year’s Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, with a title-deciding race on the cards between Red Bull Racing and championship leader, Max Verstappen, and Mercedes AMG with 7-time world champion, Lewis Hamilton.

The 10 teams have officially arrived in Abu Dhabi to begin preparations, with the paddock buzzing with activity in anticipation of the 22nd and final race of the 2021 F1® season.

In a tight race at the top of the Driver’s and Constructor’s Championships, all eyes across the globe are fixed on Yas Marina Circuit to see if Verstappen will capture his first World Driver’s Championship or if Lewis Hamilton will retain his crown with Mercedes AMG for his fifth straight year in what will be a historic race on the new reconfigured Yas Marina Circuit track on December 12th.

