Sharjah : Building bridges is not easy work, even with Lego bricks. And when the structure is tested with heavy weights, that reason is enough to come up with a fool proof model – as young participants and their guardians discovered at the Lego Challenge organised by Sharjah Book Authority during the first-ever Sharjah Events Festival at Al Majaz Amphitheatre.

Organised by Sharjah Events, an initiative of the Sharjah Government Media Bureau (SGMB), the two-day fun extravaganza hosted more than a dozen interactive workshops for children and families, alongside a host of cultural and festive activities.

At the Lego Challenge, seven teams raced against each other to build a bridge of a specified width and height in 15 minutes flat. This was followed by 1, 2 and 3 kg weights being tied individually and together on the bridge – a feat of engineering accomplished by five teams.

Meanwhile, a workshop on ‘Family Planning’ organised by the Sharjah Social Services Department (SSSD) discussed how to balance health, societal, financial, and religious considerations when raising young ones. SSSD also conducted an interactive workshop titled ‘Children Awareness Program’ to inculcate moral values in children.

