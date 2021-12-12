PHOTO
Sharjah : Building bridges is not easy work, even with Lego bricks. And when the structure is tested with heavy weights, that reason is enough to come up with a fool proof model – as young participants and their guardians discovered at the Lego Challenge organised by Sharjah Book Authority during the first-ever Sharjah Events Festival at Al Majaz Amphitheatre.
Organised by Sharjah Events, an initiative of the Sharjah Government Media Bureau (SGMB), the two-day fun extravaganza hosted more than a dozen interactive workshops for children and families, alongside a host of cultural and festive activities.
At the Lego Challenge, seven teams raced against each other to build a bridge of a specified width and height in 15 minutes flat. This was followed by 1, 2 and 3 kg weights being tied individually and together on the bridge – a feat of engineering accomplished by five teams.
Meanwhile, a workshop on ‘Family Planning’ organised by the Sharjah Social Services Department (SSSD) discussed how to balance health, societal, financial, and religious considerations when raising young ones. SSSD also conducted an interactive workshop titled ‘Children Awareness Program’ to inculcate moral values in children.
-Ends-
© Press Release 2021
Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.
The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.
To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.