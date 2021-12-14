UAE : A delegation from University of Dubai visited the National Telecom Equipment Lab at the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA). The visiting delegation learned about the lab, which is run by specialized national cadres, and reviewed the tasks entrusted to it. During the visit, they discussed the stages of telecom devices testing, and ways of cooperation between TDRA and University of Dubai.

The visiting delegation was briefed on international standards adopted by the National Laboratory for device testing, using the latest testing systems approved by international organizations specialized in this field. The National Laboratory is considered a technology reference by UAE entities and institutions, as it examines telecom devices, supports national projects, qualifies and enables Emirati cadres.

The Lab team briefed the visiting delegation on latest devices and technologies tested in the Lab, such as mobile phones, radio devices, Wi-Fi devices, early warning devices, and Bluetooth devices.

Commenting on this visit, Eng. Saif Bin Ghelaita, Director of Technology Development Affairs at TDRA, said: “The National Telecom Equipment Lab is the first of its kind in the Arab region, and aims to ensure that the telecommunication devices used in the UAE comply with the approved technical specifications as well as with safety and security standards, and that they do not cause any harm to individuals, networks, or the technological infrastructure that unapproved devices may inflict. The National Laboratory has raised the level of conformity of telecom devices, due to its role in monitoring the markets and imported telecom equipment to the UAE.”

Eng. Bin Ghelaita added: “Today’s visit of University of Dubai to the National Laboratory embodies the spirit of cooperation and the exchange of knowledge and experiences between the various UAE institutions, and their quest to introduce the new generation to the importance of ICT in achieving digital transformation and enhancing digital services, as well as importance of technical standards of electronic devices and their impact on services and achieving sustainable development goals.”

During the visit, University of Dubai delegation learned about the technical standards applied in the National Laboratory during the process of device testing. They also received detailed explanation by the Lab staff about the challenges they face such as the technology rapid development, which requires continuous building, qualifying and development of specialized cadres in this field.

The Lab team presented the key achievements of the Lab, including obtaining international recognition through ISO 17025, testing more than 1,000 devices since the project’s launch, building and qualifying national cadres specialized in the field of testing, in addition to contributing to many national projects such as the National Early Warning System, Emergency Call System (eCall) in vehicles, caller name detector project “Kashef”.

