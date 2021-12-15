PHOTO
- 90,000 trainees have benefited from the Academy's programs so far.
UAE : The Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) announced that its virtual academy is now offering professional certificates in a number of courses it provides for those wishing to enhance their professional skills and increase their opportunities for career growth. TDRA indicated that it is in the process of concluding a number of collaboration agreements with international technology companies to provide training programs that grant accredited professional certificates in ICT and digital transformation.
Focusing on professional programs aims to develop national human cadres working in ICT sector, and give them opportunities of learning and training in leading international tech companies, thus increasing their chances of obtaining better job opportunities in government and private sectors.
TDRA highlighted that the professional programs offered by its virtual academy support the growing market needs for qualified experts and entrepreneurs who are capable of leading the digital transformation process in the UAE, and leveraging digital capabilities and advanced ICT infrastructure.
Commenting on these programs, Eng. Majid Almadhloum, Director of the Centre of Digital Innovation (CoDI), said: “TDRA Virtual Academy, through its new direction towards providing professional certificates accredited by international entities, seek to meet the current needs of the labor market, as the market demand increased for employees and specialists who obtain accredited professional certificates. To this end, TDRA concluded an agreement with Amazon to provide a number of professional programs, and it is currently in the process of concluding further agreements with other international companies, to increase the number of professional programs, and to provide more options for young people, to obtain training that enhances their professional competencies and future skills and helps them get better job opportunities.”
He added: “Professional programs constitute training opportunities for ICT personnel in government entities, and contribute to preparing and training national cadres on the latest international technologies to enhance the government digital transformation capabilities, in addition to expanding business opportunities of government entities and enhancing their competitiveness in providing digital services, thus raising generations that have the skills necessary to build the country's digital future.”
TDRA Virtual Academy has launched previously a number of professional programs, such as the program to develop Emirati entrepreneurs’ skills in cloud computing, which aims to support national capabilities in the field of cloud computing and qualify government ICT employees. It also launched the Digital Services Designers Program to support digital service designers in federal entities and qualify those concerned with designing and re-engineering services, as well as IT staff supporting service design departments and sections, and providing them with the concepts and foundations of digital service design.
TDRA announced that the number of beneficiaries of the programs offered by TDRA Virtual Academy reached nearly 90,000 trainees, while the number of trainees in the TDRA Innovation Camp reached 20,500 trainees.
TDRA Virtual Academy focuses, through its training programs, on developing technical, professional and entrepreneurship skills. TDRA Academy has launched a large number of programs that meet the current needs, such as time management and increasing productivity programs. The Academy announces new courses in the field of digital transformation periodically.
-Ends-
© Press Release 2021
Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.
The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.
To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.