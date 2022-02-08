DUBAI: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and the Mohammed Bin Rashid School of Government (MBRSG) announced a partnership to foster innovation among Emirati students and promote innovation-friendly policy making.

With the signing of an MoU by the two organizations at the Indian pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai, MBRSG will now be part of TCS’ academic Co-Innovation Network, a global ecosystem of leading academic institutions for research collaborations. As part of the collaboration, TCS will institute the ‘TCS UAE Innovation Scholarship’ to sponsor a scholarship for a deserving Emirati student of MBRSG. Likewise, MBRSG will offer a scholarship to a deserving TCS employee.

TCS will also apply its expertise to support the school’s Master of Innovation Management (MIM) program and the Agile Government System Initiative. TCS will provide research and academic guidance and conduct courses that leverage design thinking and other innovation models. This will help prepare students for the future of industries, and of digitally transformed government services. The program will introduce MBRSG students to government innovation models from across the world, with real world examples of how institutions and nations can drive innovation.

Additionally, under the Agile Government Systems Initiative, TCS and MBRSG will collaborate to develop a policy sandbox for good governance, and jointly produce policy reports.

“We at TCS strongly believe in investing in today’s students to foster their talent and capacity for innovation, so that local communities will thrive in the digital economy of the future. Through this collaboration with the Mohammed Bin Rashid School of Government, we hope to promote an innovation culture among their students, and also encourage policy makers to look at innovative use of technologies to enhance citizen services,” said Sumanta Roy, Regional Head, Middle East & Africa, TCS.

About Mohammed Bin Rashid School of Government (MBRSG)

The Mohammed Bin Rashid School of Government is a research and teaching institution in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, which focuses on public policy in the Arab world. The school was established in 2005 by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Dubai. According to the school’s web site, it “aims to promote good governance through enhancing the region’s capacity for effective public policy.”

About Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)

Tata Consultancy Services is an IT services, consulting and business solutions organization that has been partnering with many of the world’s largest businesses in their transformation journeys for over 50 years. TCS offers a consulting-led, cognitive powered, integrated portfolio of business, technology and engineering services and solutions. This is delivered through its unique Location Independent Agile™ delivery model, recognized as a benchmark of excellence in software development.

A part of the Tata group, India's largest multinational business group, TCS has over 556,000 of the world’s best-trained consultants in 46 countries. The company generated consolidated revenues of US $22.2 billion in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021 and is listed on the BSE (formerly Bombay Stock Exchange) and the NSE (National Stock Exchange) in India. TCS' proactive stance on climate change and award-winning work with communities across the world have earned it a place in leading sustainability indices such as the MSCI Global Sustainability Index and the FTSE4Good Emerging Index. For more information, visit www.tcs.com

