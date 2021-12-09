DUBAI —TBWA/Worldwide was named 2021 Global Agency of the Year by Adweek, the United States-based publication covering the brand marketing ecosystem.

TBWA was recognized for an exceptionally strong business year across a large range of global markets and its ability to drive Disruptive, transformative growth for its clients. The publication also highlighted its body of creative work for clients including Apple, Nissan and PepsiCo, among others, its focus on innovation and the progressive evolution of the company’s Disruption® methodology. The Adweek profile can be viewed here.

“In one of the most competitive years Adweek's selection committee has ever seen, TBWA/Worldwide was unanimously selected as 2021's Global Agency of the Year,” said David Griner, International Editor, Adweek. “Our editors were impressed not only with the network's business growth and consistently high bar for creative, but also by its clear focus on developing strong talent and elevating a new generation of innovative leadership for the industry.”

"Being named Global Agency of the Year again is a tremendous honor and a testament to the 10,000+ creative minds in our collective whose talent, perseverance and ingenuity made this recognition a reality," says Troy Ruhanen, CEO, TBWA/Worldwide. “It validates our ‘Always in Beta’ mindset and our commitment to continuous innovation. From evolving DisruptionX and using creativity to impact the entire brand experience, to how our innovation platform NEXT is helping our agencies become innovation incubators, to the outstanding business performance and creative product from our agencies around the world, 2021 was an exceptional year but our best days are ahead.”

Ruhanen added, “We are also grateful to our clients for entrusting us with their brands. Without their continued partnership and their belief in Disruption, none of this is possible.”

Earlier this year, the TBWA/ collective earned the #3 spot on Fast Company’s list of Most Innovative Companies in the Advertising category, appearing on the list for the third year in a row. Adweek last selected TBWA as its Global Agency of the Year in 2018.

"We are extremely proud and honored to have contributed to this global recognition”, says Reda Raad, Group CEO, TBWA/RAAD. “We’ve had a phenomenal year, both on a collective and regional level. We managed to thrive and grow our business and turn chaos into opportunity, thanks to our solid trusted partnerships with our clients, our brave pirates who consistently produce great work and our fantastic collective culture which brings us all together as one Global team, breaking all boundaries. I look forward to an even greater 2022 for TBWA!”

