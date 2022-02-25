Dubai, UAE: The United Republic of Tanzania will host a crucial ‘Tanzania Energy Symposium’ as part of a series of national day celebrations at Expo 2020 Dubai this weekend, which will be inaugurated by Tanzania President, Her Excellency Samia Suluhu Hassan.

The symposium will take place on Sunday 27 February under the theme ‘Promoting Tanzania as East Africa’s Energy Hub’. Hosted by The Tanzania Ministry of Enery, it will bring together NOCs, IOCs, investors, financiers, traders, EPC+F, developers, governments, and agencies, for a showcase of investment opportunities in this fast-growing nation.

Ahead of the Symposium, Honourable January Y. Makamba, the Tanzanian Minister of Energy, said: “Tanzania is strategically located to serve East and Central Africa, and we are determined to make this desire a reality. One way of doing so is by attracting high calibre investors in the energy sector, where we have potential to meet the growing energy demand within the region and abroad, through projects such as LNG.”

Hon. Minister Makamba, together with the technical team at the Symposium, will present opportunities and spearhead discussions on investment, financing and strategy in upstream, midstream, and downstream oil and gas projects; petroleum supply and storage infrastructure; electricity generation; transmission and distribution; rural electrification; and renewable energies.”

The Symposium will culminate with Tanzania’s national day weekend festivities in and around the country’s pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai, which will stage a special celebration on Saturday 26 February.

The Tanzania pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai is themed around building a favourable environment for industries to thrive, including how the country aims to achieve its vision of becoming a trading hub that connects Africa to the world.

