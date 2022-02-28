Al Wazzan: we are keen to provide innovative solutions for providing safe investment opportunities in environment-friendly communities that enjoy the highest quality standards and international specifications

The project provides diversified administrative spaces with payment systems of up to 7 years, suitable for various business sectors and companies

Cairo.28 February 2022: Development and Engineering Consultants Company (TAMEER), one of the leading real estate development companies, announced the launch of its new project, Urban Business Lane "UBL," which is one of the largest investment businesses districts in the New Cairo area. The project is located on more than 55,000 square meters. It enjoys a modern vision and an innovative philosophy, which makes the project represents a qualitative leap in the concepts of commercial and administrative development projects to keep pace with the developments that Egypt is currently witnessing at all levels.

The "UBL" project is one of the components and part of the executive plan of the company's pioneering project, URBAN WALK, one of Egypt's most important mixed-use projects. The UBL project enjoys multiple unique advantages that make it a magnet for large companies and well-known businessmen and entrepreneurs.

The project provides a variety of spaces that suit all the companies, whether large, medium, or small, meeting the needs of different customers segments.

In addition, the UBL has a modern design based on an innovative philosophy that allows the employees to work outside the traditional office scope and use the common areas within the central garden that will be built on an area of 60,000 Square meters.

For his part, the Chairman of the Board of Directors of TAMEER, Saad Al Wazzan, said: "Business investment districts are a new concept of work, that contribute to providing an appropriate, developed and integrated work environment for major global and local companies, as well as offices, contributing to opening new investment horizons for the Egyptian economy."

He added that the recent market studies and research confirmed that the high investment opportunities in Egypt created a desire and tendency among investors and company owners to expand and be present in New Cairo, as it is one of the most strategic places with a promising future in the business and trade sectors.

Al Wazzan added that the "UBL" project comes within the framework of the company's strategy to provide innovative and modern administrative and commercial solutions that give customers safe investment opportunities in environment-friendly communities, which enjoy the highest standards of quality and international specifications.

"That is why we were keen to choose the best offices and international companies to design the project and supervise its implementation. The project's design came with a modern vision and an innovative philosophy to provide a unique and inspiring experience. It is inspired by the latest future construction standards that make it a recreational and practical destination, in line with the construction philosophy that the company follows to meet all needs," he continued.

Meanwhile, the Head of the Commercial Sector at TAMEER, Mohamed Younis, explained that the company had obtained the ministerial decision on the "UBL" project.

He revealed that the first phase would be launched next March and delivered after three years.

Younis stressed that the project is one of the distinguished business investment districts as it offers an ideal mixture that combines the work environment that creates the right balance between work and life that we are all looking for. In addition, he mentioned that the project enjoys various administrative spaces with payment systems of up to 7 years to suit multiple business sectors and companies.

He pointed out that the UBL project is located at the heart of New Cairo, next to the "Azad" project, one of the company's distinguished projects. Azad project represents a complete success story through which the company presented a different concept of residential life.

Younis said that the UBL project is located near the American University in Cairo,20 minutes away from the New Administrative Capital, and 15 minutes away from Cairo International Airport.

He revealed that the total administrative areas in the first phase would be 66,000 square meters, with areas starting from 75 square meters.

Meanwhile, the total commercial spaces would reach 16,500 square meters. In addition, the project contains private parking for more than 4000 cars, according to Younis.

It is worth mentioning that (TAMEER) is one of the leading companies in real estate development. It has been operating in the Egyptian market since 1954, and since that date the company has implemented and delivered more than 27,000 residential and commercial units.

Tameer has planned and implemented dozens of projects that represent landmarks in Egypt, including example, the new Maadi neighborhood, the Maamoura district in Alexandria, Maryland housing in Heliopolis, Masaken Sheraton in Heliopolis, the embassy district in Nasr City, Al-Shams Club in Heliopolis, Al Ahly Club Social Building in Gezira, Le Meridien Hotel

in Garden City, Helnan Palestine Hotel in Alexandria, Oberoi Hotel in Aswan, Ministry of Industry Building in Garden City, and State Council Building in Giza. In addition to dozens of buildings and urban projects considered Iconic projects in Egypt.

The company's latest projects include the Azad residential project in the Fifth Settlement, adjacent to the American University in Cairo, completed and delivered last year. As well as the Azad Views project, the Business Lounge project, and the Diar 2 project behind Mall of Arabia on the 6th of October.

-Ends-

