Colombia displayed a variety of events by the country's skilled entrepreneurs and apprentices at Expo 2020 Dubai from December 19 to 24 under the theme 'Diversity of Talents.' As part of its ongoing efforts to promote culture, innovation, and talents, SENA the National Training Service, a state institution responsible for work skills development, attended the global gathering with a team of entrepreneurs, apprentices and instructors to facilitate intercultural exchange and explore partnership opportunities with international markets.

The global collaboration is part of SENA's efforts to promote projects that highlight its institutional capacity and services in education, employment and entrepreneurship to businesses participating at Expo 2020. Apprentices who are part of the SENA delegation demonstrated their advanced skills at the nations pavilion. Two baristas and a cook delighted visitors with traditional food prepared in innovative ways, while four event students assisted with the logistics of the presentations.

The five ventures who assisted included a training and skills development provider to the oil sector’s workforce, a zero-waste fashion brand, and an entrepreneur focusing on engineering, mining, construction, and agriculture projects using drones and other innovative technologies, a music band and a coffee producer. These entrepreneurs are supported by SENA’s Fondo Emprender, the biggest fund hub in Latin America, also extended support to these entrepreneurs as part of the initiative to create almost 2,000 new businesses and generate around 8,000 jobs nationwide.

Carlos Mario Estrada Molina, General Director, SENA, said: “At this great event, we will show the world the creative capacity of the talents that we train and support. The talents are equipped with world-class technical knowledge, digital skills, and soft skills that are required by different economic sectors to successfully face the disruptive challenges generated by the Fourth Industrial Revolution.”

SENA’s presence at the Expo 2020 was also aimed to reach international companies interested in employing Colombian workforce and those keen on hiring locals once they open their operations in Colombia. More than 700 Colombians have obtained jobs in Germany, Canada, Mexico, Spain, and Saudi Arabia through the Public Employment Agency, which facilitates international services for overseas employment.

Highlighting at the Expo its history and achievements for more than 60 years, SENA seeks to strengthen its education, employment, and entrepreneurship services through global collaborations. Its programs, aligned with the highest international standards, have attracted allies, including Google, Amazon Web Services, LinkedIn, Bosch, and Renault. The forged partnerships with the global giants have led to international exchanges for apprentices and instructors, collaborative designing of academic curriculums, and enhanced technological equipment for training centers.

Colombia is known for many things, and its warm and talented people are among those. Through its presence in the most significant global gathering, the country continuously puts the spotlight on its investment opportunities, strong market, rich product portfolio, and skilled and professional labor workforce.

