AMMAN - The Human Resources Department at Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Organization (TAG-Org) has held an orientation workshop to present its portfolio of activities to new employees who joined the Organization during the years : 2021/2022.

The workshop aimed at briefing the new staff members on the policies and the comprehensive set of integrated professional services TAG-Org offers through its various subsidiaries.

During the workshop, Mr. Alaa Yassin, TAG-Org Human Resources Executive Director, welcomed the new staff members, and gave a presentation about the Group’s background including its services, history and establishment, the Chairman of the Board of Directors HE Dr. Talal Abu-Ghazaleh, its organizational structure and management policies, as well as staff obligations, rights and duties.

In addition to Mr. Yassin, a number of corporate executives presented overviews of the subsidiary companies, their establishment and the services they provide. They recounted success stories and accomplishments, as well as the mechanisms and means pursued to ensure their growth and development in various countries around the world.

The speakers also reviewed the achievements of the Group, noting that it has received more than 1,000 honorary shields so far, has successfully founded and managed more than 400 Knowledge Stations, and owns more than 110 patents in the field of Information and Communications Technology (ICT) solutions.

Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Organization stands out as the largest global business group among several big global firms that offer professional services. It provides a vast array of specialized professional services in various professional fields. It also provides support in the establishment, development and expansion of businesses in various sectors. TAG-Org was founded in 1972 and it runs its operations through its 108 offices and 150 representative offices around the world.

