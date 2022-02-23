Mostafa Khalil, Chairman of Taj Misr Group, said that Taj Misr group, under this partnership, Taj Misr has become the first real estate development company to provide health care services in all its specialties to its clients with exceptional benefits and facilities.



He added that this partnership coincided with the acquisition of Emirates National Dubai Financial Leasing Company, which confirms that the group's objectives focus on strengthening partnerships with various private institutions and bodies to contribute to providing the best facilities, services and benefits to the clients of Taj Misr group.



Mostafa Khalil praised the medical efforts of Nile Scan & Labs in various medical fields and specializations, and its ability to overcome challenges and difficulties during the Covid-19 pandemic.



He stressed that the new hospital will provide specialized medical services in all different medical specialties

Including analyzes, radiology, cardiac catheterization and endoscopy, in addition to all specialized clinics, orthopedic departments, cardiology and children.



Khalil expressed his happiness to cooperate with one of the largest specialized medical companies in Egypt and Africa, which provides distinguished services through its branches throughout the country.



He added that this experience contributed to the development of the company's services, especially when it comes to providing appropriate health care, benefiting from all the advantages and providing adequate treatment in line with the sustainable development of Egypt's Vision 2030, and in the context of the company's belief in the social responsibility that the group has given special attention to since its establishment, and for the effective contribution In all sectors and fields to serve customers and expand the base of services adopted by the group, including real estate, financial and health services, in order to maximize the group’s assets and support its competitive capabilities in various sectors.

