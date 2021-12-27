Dubai - Nestlé is partnering with the Swiss Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai, where it’s hosting a contactless and immersive “Together for Good” exhibit from December 14 to January 16. Along with an accompanying website, it displays key Nestlé commitments to society, encourages people to join in taking action, and offers the chance to win a prize of a five-night/six-day all inclusive trip for two to Switzerland, the company’s home country.

“All we do at Nestlé aims to live up to our purpose of unlocking the power of food to enhance quality of life for everyone, today and for generations to come,” said Remy Ejel, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Nestlé Middle East & North Africa. “Through our Together for Good initiative, we hope to inspire more people to get involved in making a difference – as everyone has a role to play in creating a positive impact on our communities and on the planet.”

The exhibit provides visitors with a multisensory experience that showcases core Nestlé efforts to Raise Healthier Kids, Empower Youth, Protect the Environment, Care for Water, and Advance Regeneration – as the company has made a sustainability promise to advance regenerative food systems at scale: to help protect, renew, and restore the environment; improve farmers’ livelihoods; and enhance the well-being of communities.

“Nestlé recently supported our initiative for youth empowerment and circular economy, and we are pleased to host the company’s immersive and engaging “Together for Good” exhibition in our pavilion at EXPO 2020 Dubai,” said Manuel Salchli, Swiss Pavilion Commissioner General. “Through our partners’ exhibitions, we aim to build trust in Swiss innovations and inspire people.”

Visitors are offered a gamified experience that prompts them to jump, clap, swing, pick up, or stir to be a Force for Good together. Participation numbers are tallied to support the planting in the United Arab Emirates of 5,000 Mangrove trees, which sequester Carbon Dioxide – rendering them important in the fight against climate change.

Everyone is invited to engage on the nestletogetherforgood.com website, through Nestlé social media platforms on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter, and by linking posts to the #NestléTogetherForGood hashtag.

-Ends-

Contacts:

Media

Layal Dalal

Layal.dalal@ae.nestle.com

About Nestlé

The history of Nestlé – the Good food, Good life company – begins in 1866 with the foundation of the Anglo-Swiss Condensed Milk Company. Henri Nestlé later developed a breakthrough infant food in 1867, and in 1905 the company he founded merged with Anglo-Swiss to form what is now known as the Nestlé Group.

Nestlé constantly explores and pushes the boundaries of what is possible with foods, beverages, and nutritional health solutions to meet its purpose of unlocking the power of food to enhance quality of life for everyone, today and for generations to come. The world’s largest Food & Beverage company announced its sustainability promise this year to advance regenerative food systems at scale: to help protect, renew, and restore the environment; improve farmers’ livelihoods; and enhance the well-being of communities.

In 2006, Nestlé publicly articulated its Creating Shared Value approach to doing business, whereby any action creates value for shareholders, the communities where it operates, and to wider society. Its latest 2020 Creating Shared Value report provides a concise overview of how this is being done today. The company’s ambitions and commitments are developed to meet the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals.

Nestlé creates shared value at a scale that makes a difference. Together with its partners, Nestlé aims to:

Enable people to lead healthier, happier lives by continuously improving its products

Build strong communities and supply chains, improving livelihoods in communities directly connected to its business activities

Protect the planet for future generations by enhancing the environmental performance of its operations

Maximize long-term value by accelerating growth, improving margins, and allocating resources and capital prudently

Nestlé is present in more than 186 countries around the world, where it offers more than 2,000 brands ranging from global icons to local favorites. Its heritage in the Middle East and North Africa goes back over 100 years with the sale of the first infant cereals in Egypt. Today, Nestlé operates 25 Food & Beverage factories across the 19 countries of the region; and provides direct employment to more than 15,000 people, as well as indirect employment to several thousand more.

Nestlé was the first multinational company to announce forward-looking commitments to society in the region, with the publishing of the 2015 “Nestlé in Society - Creating Shared Value” report. The latest regional Creating Shared Value update, covering the categories of Individuals and Families, Communities, and the Planet, provides specifics on concrete actions being implemented across the region.

The Nestlé portfolio in the Middle East and North Africa currently exceeds 60 innovative product brands in a wide range of categories: Dairy, Infant Nutrition, Coffee and Creamers, Confectionery, Bottled Water, Breakfast Cereals, Culinary products, Health Science, and Pet Care, among others. Nestlé NIDO, Nestlé CERELAC, Nestlé NAN, S-26, PROGRESS, NESCAFÉ, NESPRESSO, Bonjorno Café, Coffee-mate, KitKat, MAGGI, Nestlé FITNESS, Nestlé Pure Life, OPTIFAST, and PURINA Friskies are just some of the brands available in the region.

About the Swiss Pavilion

The Swiss Pavilion at the Expo 2020 Dubai offers a unique encounter with Switzerland. It highlights Switzerland as a country of scenic beauty and a leading hub of technology and innovation by presenting the excellence of Swiss universities, start-ups, and companies, as well as creating joint events with local partners.

The selected project ‘Reflections’ was designed by the Swiss project team OOS AG (architecture), Bellprat Partner AG (scenography) and Lorenz Eugster Landscaping GmbH (landscaping) and built by General contractor Expomobilia.

The Swiss Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai is managed by Presence Switzerland, a unit of the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA), which is responsible for Switzerland’s image abroad and Switzerland’s official presence in international events, such as World Expos.

Send us your press releases to pressrelease.zawya@refinitiv.com

© Press Release 2021