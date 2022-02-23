Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Students and staff at Al-Jadaf based Swiss International School Dubai (SISD) are celebrating winning the Dubai Cares Distinguished Philanthropic Award in Schools.

The annual award, launched in 2015, celebrates creative and innovative fundraising across the city’s education sector.

The leading IB school has participated in the Dubai Cares award initiative since its inception six years ago, and is delighted to have received the recognition after concerted efforts on the part of students - mostly in Grade 5. The pupils raised nearly AED 35,000 from community fundraising and student-organised events - despite the pandemic.

Gullrukh Rafiq, Grade 5 leader and teacher responsible for Dubai Cares, says, “Working with Dubai Cares has been a reciprocal process. It has allowed us to gain community spirit, be innovative with our fundraising and understand our position of privilege. We strive to be part of a world where we no longer need to fundraise and where children have equal access to education and health care. Until the day this global goal is achieved, we will continue our efforts to support Dubai Cares’ initiatives."

Dubai Cares launched the Dubai Cares Distinguished Philanthropic Award in Schools in 2015 to encourage students from UAE-based public and private schools to devise and implement innovative and effective fundraising concepts to support delivery of quality education to children in developing countries.

This is the first year that SISD has won the prestigious award for its fundraising and community services. The students have been heavily involved in organising events - including a non-uniform day, no pen day, bake sales and business fairs - throughout the year to raise funds for the educational charity.

Philanthropy and community service is integral to the school. The IB curriculum supports this educational stance - giving back to society, and creating a new generation of global citizens.

The school recently accepted the award from a Dubai Cares team.

Abdulla Ahmed Al Shehhi, Chief Operating Officer at Dubai Cares, says, “Engaging our next generation in philanthropic activities will instill the powerful value of giving back in early stages of students’ lives."

“We are delighted to see the commitment of the students who have dedicated their time and used their creative thinking in support of their peers who are facing hardship in getting a quality education in less privileged parts of the world."

“We congratulate Swiss International Scientific School in Dubai for winning the award and extend our sincere thanks to the students, teachers and principals for supporting our noble cause.”

And the excited students had a lot to say, too. Grade Five student Lea El Mogharbel says, “I joined Dubai Cares because I think everyone deserves a good education. I also think if we push ourselves to understand the differences in children’s lives around the world, we will be able to help in a positive way.”

Delilah Sabry, also in Grade Five, adds, “We are proud of the effort we all put in to the no pens day, non-uniform day, skipathon, IBEX business fair and encouraging donations from everyone at home and school. This award has inspired me to continue to help others and be a role model."

Dubai Cares, a civil society organisation formally associated with the United Nations Department of Global Communications, works to help achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 4, which aims to ensure inclusive and quality education for all and promote lifelong learning by 2030.

