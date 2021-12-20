PHOTO
Sharjah : His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, and Chairman of the Sharjah Media Council (SMC), has inaugurated Gallery X, a permanent photography exhibition curated by the Xposure International Photography Festival at Al Majaz Amphitheatre.
Inaugurated today (Monday), Gallery X celebrates the artistic excellence of talented emerging and acclaimed photographers worldwide and is dedicated to showcasing a selection of exceptional works by some of the world’s best photographers.
His Highness the Deputy Ruler of Sharjah toured the exhibition which marks its debut with a stunning collection of photographic prints by award-winning Italian photographer Francesco Zizola, and British photographer Anthony Lamb, whose works have appeared in leading international magazines and newspapers.
Francesco Zizola briefed His Highness the Deputy Ruler of Sharjah on his collection themed, ‘Salt, Sweat, Blood’, while Anthony Lamb presented his unique vision of ‘Escapes’.
His Highness the Deputy Ruler of Sharjah toured the pavilions, workshop halls, the café, and the area dedicated to readers at Gallery X. The permanent exhibition has been designed as an inclusive creative and artistic space and offers amateur and professional photographers the opportunity to participate in workshops led by world-renowned photographers. Through its array of facilities, Gallery X allows photographers and the public to converge in one interactive environment.
Francesco Zizola: ‘Salt, Sweat, Blood’
Italian photojournalist Francesco Zizola’s collection of photographs are part of a long-term project the artist has been working on for the past few years (2017-2019) and focuses on the relationship between man and nature. Water, or the deep sea, constitutes the main subject of the images at the exhibition.
Anthony Lamb’s ‘Escapes’
In his series of photographs titled ‘Escapes’, Anthony Lamb uses negative space and an ethereal aesthetic to provide the viewer with a sense of serenity and calm. The collection includes stunning images of mangroves in Abu Dhabi, which are an integral part of the coastal ecosystem of the UAE.
Launched at the 5th edition of Xposure, Gallery X is a permanent gallery in Sharjah and aims to provide a unique opportunity for photography enthusiasts and emerging talents to come together, learn, develop their skills, and share expertise through regular educational programmes and expert workshops.
The opening ceremony was attended by Dr. Khaled Omar Al Midfa, Chairman of Sharjah Media City (Shams); HE Mohammed Hassan Khalaf, Director General of Sharjah Broadcasting Authority; HE Tariq Saeed Allay, Director General of the Sharjah Government Media Bureau (SGMB); Hassan Yacoub Al Mansouri, Secretary-General of the Sharjah Media Council; HE Alia Al Suwaidi, Director of SGMB; and several renowned photographers and media outlets.
-Ends-
© Press Release 2021
Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.
The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.
To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.