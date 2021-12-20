Dubai : His Excellency Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, visited the pavilions of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Arab Republic of Egypt, the United Kingdom, the Islamic Republic of Pakistan and the Republic of Korean Expo 2020 Dubai, and was briefed on the innovations on display.

His Excellency began his tour by visiting the Saudi Arabia pavilion, the second largest pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai after the UAE pavilion, which is located in the "Opportunities" area under the slogan "Ambition Without Borders". The pavilion sheds light on the future of the Kingdom and the historic transformations it is now undergoing. Its design reflects the Kingdom’s heritage, its diverse present and its aspirations to build a prosperous future. It also introduces Expo visitors to its society and culture and their connection to deeply rooted Arab values and traditions.

His Excellency’s next stop was Egypt’s pavilion, with its innovative design that highlights the history and civilization of the Nile Valley, spanning thousands of years up to the present day. During his tour, he was briefed on the three-dimensional experience in which visitors learn about the history of ancient Egypt alongside the nation’s exciting, dynamic present, including its urban development and huge tourism projects. He also listened to an explanation of the events hosted by the Egyptian pavilion, including workshops, discussion meetings, business meetings and cultural salons, as well as specialized exhibitions in archeology, education and real estate investment.

His Excellency then visited the United Kingdom pavilion, which is held under the slogan “Innovation for a Shared Future”, which highlights Britain’s contribution to changing the world and its support for solutions to global challenges. His Excellency was briefed on how the United Kingdom experience with innovation and enhancing collaborations with different parts of the world.

His Excellency then moved to the Pakistani Pavilion, which offers a rich digital experience that progresses from ancient civilizations through to the modern era – a journey through time that showcases its ethnic and religious diversity, the richness of its traditions, its natural resources, and the economic potential of one of the world’s oldest civilizations.

His Excellency concluded the visit with the Korean pavilion, which ranks among the five largest pavilions at Expo 2020 under the theme, "Smart Korea Moves the World to You", as it highlights South Korea’s engagement with the Fourth Industrial Revolution through artificial intelligence, virtual reality and the Internet of Things. His Excellency was briefed on an interactive experience that demonstrates creative lifestyles based on new methods of communication and transportation as we move towards a more connected society. It also highlights the changes that innovations will bring about in the virtual and real worlds, and their importance in building the societies of the future.

