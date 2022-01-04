Dubai, UAE:– Studio M Arabian Plaza Hotel & Hotel Apartments, the lifestyle property by Millennium Hotels & Resorts, has announced the appointment of Asif Ansari as the Director of Sales and Marketing.

With extensive experience in sales & marketing in the hospitality industry, Asif will play a key role in developing sales & marketing strategies to drive growth and commercial productivity for the chic urban hotel.

Asif holds a Diploma in Hotel Management & Catering Technology and joins from J5 Hotels Group, Dubai where he held the Director of Sales & Marketing role. He has 11 years of hospitality experience, including strong commercial acumen and a solid understanding of hotel operations working for companies such as Central Hotels, Emirates Grand Hospitality, and Metropolitan Hotel – Habtoor Hospitality, UAE.

Commenting on his appointment, Asif said, ”I am honoured to join Studio M Arabian Plaza by Millennium Hotels and Resorts and look forward to achieving new heights of success for the hotel. In line with the hotel’s growth plans, I am committed to attracting new markets and growing the hotel’s reputation.”

Studio M Arabian Plaza features 100 hotel apartment units and 223 hotel rooms, with uber-chic interiors allowing guests to choose from different units, all of which that feel like home. For further details about Studio M Arabian Plaza’s offers, call +971 4 215 4444 or email Reservations.smap@millenniumhotels.com

About Studio M Arabian Plaza Hotel & Hotel Apartments

The Studio M Arabian Plaza Hotel & Hotel Apartments is a three-star, chic urban hotel concept with 223 rooms and 100 apartments. Conveniently located next to Al Qiyadah Metro Station, seven minutes away from the Dubai International Airport with direct access to Arabian Plaza. The hotel is designed for the self-sufficient and the independently minded traveller looking for fresh, minimalistic and tech-savvy comfort.

An exquisite F&B offering is available within the hotel with a new urban grab and go concept for the guest on-the-go. The hotel is also equipped with a well-designed gym and a lap pool, dynamic workspaces or co-working areas integrated into the lobby design and a coffee shop that serves as an informal meeting space.

The hotel is managed by Millennium Hotels & Resorts, Middle East & Africa (MEA), recognized as one of the fastest growing hotel management companies in the region

ABOUT MILLENNIUM & COPTHORNE HOTELS

Millennium & Copthorne Hotels (M&C) is a London-based global hotel company, which owns, manages and operates over 135 hotels across some 80 locations worldwide. Its properties are in key gateway cities such as London, New York, Los Angeles, Paris, Dubai, Doha, Beijing, Shanghai, Seoul, Singapore and Hong Kong. M&C is the hotel arm of Singapore-listed global real estate company City Developments Limited (CDL). M&C’s global brand – Millennium Hotels and Resorts (MHR) has four distinct hotel collections — Leng’s Collection, M Collection, Millennium Collection and Copthorne Collection — throughout Asia, Europe, the Middle East, New Zealand and the United States. Occupying the best locations around the world, MHR has the perfect address for business and leisure travellers. Listed on the London Stock Exchange in 1996, M&C was delisted on 11 October 2019 following a successful privatisation exercise launched by CDL.

Millennium Hotels & Resorts Middle East & Africa currently operates 45 hotels with almost 15,000 keys in addition to 32 hotels in the pipeline across the region. From a single property in Abu Dhabi, Millennium Hotels & Resorts, Middle East & Africa has expanded into various neighbouring destinations and is now recognised as one of the fastest-growing regional hotel management companies in the Middle East & Africa. Along the way, the company has cultivated partnerships with reputable and respected owners.

For more information, please visit www.millenniumhotels.com

