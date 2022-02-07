Riyadh: stc pay, Saudi Arabia's leading digital wallet, participated in the first edition of LEAP 2022, a three-day global technology conference hosted in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

stc, pay CEO Ahmed Al Al Enezi participated in the first day's events during a panel discussion entitled "Fintech and Innovation,” along with Ali Bailon, General Manager of Visa, and Jean-Claude Farah, President of Western Union in the7 Middle East and North Africa region. Participants highlighted the role of innovation and service development in supporting the growth of the digital payments sector in the Kingdom and the region.

Al Enezi stressed during the session the importance of the role played by new services designed based on the need and aspirations of consumers in the development of the digital payments sector.

Al Enezi pointed out that stc pay as a leader in the financial technology industry, is always keen to launch specific, flexible and accessible services, keeping pace with the requirements of the market and the need of the consumer. "This is the exact definition of innovation,” he said.

Under the theme "E-commerce and the cashless society,” stc Business Vice President Saad Al Muhanna participated in a session held on the second day of the conference, along with Mazen Al-Darrab, founder and CEO of Zaid, and Abdul Majid Al-Sukhan, founder and CEO of Tamara.

During the session, Al Muhanna spoke about the importance of digital payments and transactions and their role in business growth and combating illegal acts, saying "non-cash transactions contribute to reducing fraud, and money laundering."

Al-Muhanna stressed that what distinguishes Saudi Arabia from other countries is its population, the majority of which is young people, who contribute to the faster adaptation of society to digital services and have a solid infrastructure that forms the basis for the growth of financial companies.

CEO Ahmed Al Enezi also attended the graduation ceremony for students from the Toyq camp payments from the Saudi Federation for CyberSecurity, Programming and The Drones.

stc pay culminated in the signing of several memorandums of understanding to enable digital transformation in line with Kingdom Vision 2030, achieving the company's strategic objectives to enhance the customer experience, and expanding its partnerships, signing memorandums of understanding with Saudi Federation for Cybersecurity Programming and Drones, HungerStation, Saudi Mass Transit Company (SAPTCO), Huawei, Amazon, Sary, Shawarmer.

"We seek to strengthen our partnership with various companies, expanding existing partnerships with our partners to support the digital transformation process and look forward to achieving its goals," he said.

stc pay, the platinum sponsor of the LEAP International Technical Conference hosted by the Kingdom from February 1 to 3, is under the theme "Eye on the Future" organized by the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology and the Saudi Federation of Cyber Security, with the participation of more than 350 speakers from 80 countries and 700 innovators and startups around the world.

