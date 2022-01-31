RIYADH - stc pay, MENA’s largest digital wallet and a leading regional operator in fintech providing innovative and secure digital financial services, will be one of the main participants at this year’s LEAP 2022 conference.

LEAP will bring together the global technology community to tackle the biggest socio-cultural challenges of the world. In its first year it will be the largest debut technology event ever held and is set to become a truly global platform for the entire innovation ecosystem.

stc pay CEO, Ahmed Al Enezi will participate in a panel discussion on ‘Fintech and Innovation’ where he will join other industry leaders to share their views on emerging technologies and innovative digital business products, while stc pay VP of Business Saad Al Muhanna will discuss the unprecedented growth of e-commerce and moves towards a cashless society.

“LEAP will gather not only the world’s most creative minds but also to bring together the leaders and innovators who are trailblazing change and establishing the Kingdom as a future global technology hub,” Al Enezi said. “I am delighted to be joining other industry leaders to demonstrate how working together we can harness the power of emerging technologies to achieve the seemingly impossible and help transform the payment ecosystem, economy and society, In addition to increase digital financial transactions in the Kingdom to 70 percent by 2030 in line with the Kingdom’s vision” he added.

LEAP 2022 will take place 1-3 February and will bring together almost 700 start-ups, 400+ speakers, workshops, and more. Popular topics such as the future of tech, nanotech, health tech, and more will be addressed.

