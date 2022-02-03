The 5G network has played a major role in boosting capacity and elevating user experience with peak theoretical throughput of 2.7Gbps

Ericsson and stc sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at LEAP 22 to upgrade the network capacity for the 2022/2023 event and introduce advanced 5G solutions based on flexibility, expandability and operationality

stc and Ericsson have joined hands to provide exceptional 5G performance throughout the 2021/2022 edition of a major entertainment festival in the Kingdom in terms of speed and data capacity along with a 100 percent coverage of the biggest zones of this major festival in the indoor and outdoor environment. The 5G network has played a major role in boosting capacity and elevating user experience with peak theoretical throughput of 2.7Gbps. The event has drawn more than 100 million visitors within a period of more than 100 Days.

As a long-term partner, Ericsson provides network infrastructure to stc, oversees the implementation of solutions and perform required network optimization. Ericsson is also supporting stc as a managed services partner and systems integrator, administrating operation and maintenance of the deployed network and equipment.

To replicate the same success in 2022, stc and Ericsson have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at LEAP 22 to introduce advanced 5G solutions based on flexibility, expandability and operationality for the upcoming festival in 2022. The solution works as a “stack & go” i.e.; the site is preconfigured, dimensioned, scalable and movable/stationary for both indoor and outdoor coverage making it ready to be up and running within a day. The easy-to-deploy solution is capable to target a highly congested area and use micro radio sites to achieve excellent coverage and capacity. With this solution, Ericsson offers state-of-the art technology to provide stc’s subscribers with the best user experience.

Bader Abdullah Allhieb, Infrastructure Sector VP of stc commented: “Our strategic partnership with Ericsson aims to create a pathway for the nation’s digital transformation objectives. This new partnership will help us increase the efficiency of our network, helping us offer spectacular 5G performance to enrich our customers experience and enhance their digital solutions.”

Mathias Johansson, Vice President and Head of Customer Unit Saudi Arabia and Egypt at Ericsson Middle East and Africa says: “Being a longstanding partner of stc, we have worked together on a range of local 5G initiatives in recent years. Through this collaboration, we hope to shine the light on what 5G has accomplished and it can inspire the adoption of the latest technologies to digitalize the booming entertainment industry throughout the Kingdom.”

stc and Ericsson’s collaboration on deploying 5G helped offload the LTE network and provided additional coverage required to cater to the huge amount of traffic demand in major hotspots across the city during the festival. With extensive experience in supporting global events, Ericsson will help stc continue maintaining high levels of service through the city while also optimizing stc’s customers experience.

Social Posts

Twitter

We have partnered with @stc_ksa to help cater to huge traffic demands present in the major hotspots of a major entertainment festival in #Riyadh.

Facebook

We have partnered with @stc to help cater to huge traffic demands present in the major hotspots of a major entertainment festival in #Riyadh. Through the project, we have enabled stc to provide outdoor and indoor coverage solutions across the biggest zones of the festival.

LinkedIn

#5G is transforming industries across Saudi Arabia. With a major entertainment festival in #Riyadh read how we are working with stc to set an example of what 5G can accomplish in the Kingdom’s entertainment industry.

-Ends-

FOLLOW US:

https://www.twitter.com/ericsson

https://www.facebook.com/ericsson

https://www.linkedin.com/company/ericsson

MORE INFORMATION AT:

Ericsson Newsroom

media.relations@ericsson.com

investor.relations@ericsson.com

ABOUT ERICSSON:

Ericsson enables communications service providers to capture the full value of connectivity. The company’s portfolio spans the business areas Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services and Emerging Business. It is designed to help our customers go digital, increase efficiency, and find new revenue streams. Ericsson’s innovation investments have delivered the benefits of mobility and mobile broadband to billions of people globally. Ericsson stock is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and on Nasdaq New York. www.ericsson.com

Send us your press releases to pressrelease.zawya@refinitiv.com

© Press Release 2022