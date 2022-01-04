Easy transition to holistic wellness in 2022 with Fitlov

Dubai, UAE : The new year is right around the corner and rather than coming up with resolutions you might not end up sticking to give yourself the best return-gift by embarking on the “Fitlov” journey and welcome real change in your life!

Today “Fitness” and “Wellbeing” are not just concepts, rather a lifestyle to adopt and live by day in and day out. Enter Fitlov, UAE’s first on-demand mobile app offering fitness, & wellness solutions under one roof.

2017 saw the inception of Fitlov in the UAE, that was invented to offer a comprehensive solution for all those who have kept their health at the backburner and struggled to find the right type of exercise routine, diet regime to follow and most importantly time.

The Fitlov app is a one-of-a-kind application that is available on all mobile devices through which a person can quickly and easily gain access to one of the largest pool of over 100 top-notch and certified male and female personal instructors specializing in various training disciplines. The app comes equipped with 30+ types of training programs to choose from anytime, anywhere as per the users’ convenience.

Everything from Personal Training, Yoga, Pilates, Kids Training, Boxing, Flexibility & Stretching, Dancing, Post Injury Training, Pre/Post Natal Training, Kickboxing and Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) and Swimming are featured on the Fitlov app – which is very user-friendly and designed to custom-make trainings. Anyone can start using the platform in just 3 basic steps, such as: selecting your private coach, setting your fitness ambitions and tracking your progress after every workout as well as periodic check-ups and measurement reports to map your healthy life plan along with a personalized nutrition guidebook.

It’s unique geo-tag feature allows you to find the best fitness trainers in the area and reach your desired goals, be it losing weight or getting toned, no matter where you want to get, a dedicated nutritionist and personal trainer are there to support.

Presenting a complete body transformation plan, Fitlov has dedicated in-house nutritionists, who will accompany Fitlovers find their ideal work-life-body balance in their transformative journey and share guidance on what suits their health requirements and work-out schedule by conducting regular assessments to track progress with each session.

A few tips to get started for beginners by Karim Adriano, Trainer at Fitlov

Start slowly and build up gradually. Give yourself plenty of time to warm up and cool down with easy walking or gentle stretching

Set Realistic Goals along with your trainer and have them hold your accountable

Be Consistent. Results come through regular and consistent activity

Accept Feelings of discomfort, there will be many initially as both your mind & body are trying out something new

Start making changes to your diet 4 weeks ahead of your session, start with small changes such a reducing the carb intake and increase the protein

Welcome 2022 with extra love and care for YOURSELF with the inclusion of holistic wellbeing practices. Try out a fun, readily accessible, body and wellness solution at your comfort. Keeping new year resolutions now made effortlessly smooth with “Fitlov”.

For more information visit: https://fitlov.com

Download the Fitlov app through the below links:

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/ae/app/fitlov/id1591423938

Play Store: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.fitlovmobile.app

-Ends-

About Fitlov:

Fitlov, founded in Dubai in 2017 is an on-demand fitness & wellness platform that helps you define and achieve your fitness goals, connecting you to the largest pool of top qualified trainers, nutritionists & wellbeing practitioners in the UAE. Enjoy the training you want, wherever & whenever you choose.

For more information, imagery, interview requests, shoot opportunities etc., please contact:

Catch Comms Press Office:

Injeel Moti

injeel@catchcomms.com

Nikhita Sudhir

nikhita@catchcomms.com

Joudat Waleed

joudat@catchcomms.com

Catch Communications

www.catchcomms.com

Send us your press releases to pressrelease.zawya@refinitiv.com

© Press Release 2022