Eng. Salah Ghobrial: Cooperation with Starlight Developments strengthens Gama's leading position, adding a valuable project to our portfolio.

Cairo: Starlight Developments signed an EGP 1.5 billion contract with Gama Construction to complete the construction of 100 feddan of the total area of 205 feddans of Katameya Coast on the North Coast.

Eng. Sherif Aboutaleb, CEO of Starlight Developments said, " Construction works of Katameya Coast started 4 months ago and 4 plots have been built after the completion of infrastructure work of the first phase of the project. This plan serves as part of the Government's clear vision to accelerate development of an integrated masterplan for the North Coast.

Aboutaleb elaborated, "Starlight Developments is investing EGP 3 billion in Katameya Coast. We contracted the biggest construction companies in the Middle East to speed up development work and we plan to deliver the project ahead of the scheduled dates".

Aboutaleb stated that 434 units of the first phase of Katameya Coast have been sold, reflecting our customers’ confidence in our leading brand. To keep up with growing demand, Starlight Developments has launched the second phase of the project, built on an area of 105 feddans with a total of 336 units overlooking a 2km crystal lagoon designed by SAOTA International.

From his side, Eng. Salah Ghobrial, CEO of Gama Construction said “Gama is pleased to work with Starlight Developments, a well renowned luxury real estate developer in the Egyptian market. We believe Katameya Coast will be a notable addition to Gama’s rich portfolio”. Ghobrial added, "Gama’s diverse experience in the construction sector will ensure a smooth execution of the project according to the highest international standards”.

Gama Construction is a leading company with over 30 years of experience in the field of engineering and construction. Gama delivers buildings, industrial and infrastructure projects on EPC basis. The company has witnessed a massive expansion in its portfolio as a result of its world-class standards and its sharp focus on client satisfaction. All this was achieved by delivering the best solutions in accordance with clients’ needs whether in private or public sector and managed by Gama’s team of professionals who aims at achieving the company’s long term goals both on a local and an international level.

The Katameya Coast project is located on the 180 km Alexandria-Matrouh Road in the North Coast, on a total area of 205 feddans with a total of 770 units spaced out on 7 levels of an elevated plot of land to give all units a direct view of the sea.

