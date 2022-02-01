PHOTO
DUBAI, UAE: Stanley Black & Decker recently conducted the 4th version of it’s ongoing CSR initiative, “Empower the makers” that provides vocational and trade skills to the tradesmen who serve the community. Electricians, plumbers, construction workers and domestic helpers were upskilled viahands-on training covering woodworking, metalworking, concrete drilling and using electronic tools like lasers and other battery-operated power tools with the latest technology.
Stanley Black & Decker has always celebrated those who make the world, those who use their incredible skills for the good of the world––making it better, safer, smarter, more accessible, and more sustainable for the rest of us. The initiative, part of the company's corporate social responsibility program, is designed to address the shortage of skilled workers in the construction and manufacturing sectors and train existing members of the workforce to gain the skills and confidence to make their employment prospects stronger.
Rahul Chandra, Marketing Head GCC & Egypt, Stanley Black&Deckersays: “We understand the difference between doing well and doing good. We are committed to helping the makers, our tradesmen fraternity, gain the skills, expertise and confidence needed to adapt and thrive in this changing world. By doing good, by helping the planet& helping the people, we will eventually help our business.”
The nature of work keeps changing, driven by industrial and technological innovations, but also by transformative events such as the global pandemic and even the looming threats brought about by climate change. Globally, 10 million jobs in manufacturing remain unfilled due to skill gaps. Stanley Black&Decker’s CSR goal is uniquely positioned to preparethe makers for career mobility, relevant for Industry 4.0 by supporting their upskilling.
Stanley Black&Decker philosophy :
Since 1843, Stanley Black & Decker has been committed to the communities where we work and live. We proudly carry that legacy forward today, in many locations around the world. We empower our employees to be makers in their own communities, helping to build homes and rebuild after natural disasters. We donate tools and sustain tool-lending programs to respond to emergencies. And we provide volunteer opportunities for our employees to give back to the organizations that matter most to them.
