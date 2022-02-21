Dubai, United Arab Emirates - St. George’s University (SGU) School of Medicine in Grenada, West Indies will be attending the UAE Global Education and Training Exhibition (GETEX) between the 24th and 26th February at the Dubai International Convention & Exhibition Center, Sheikh Zayed Road.z

The event is the leading student recruitment fair in the region and an effective platform for all education providers such as SGU to attract the Middle East’s brightest students.

SGU’s MENA recruitment team based in Dubai, will be present to offer future students information on St. George’s University School of Medicine, and insights on life in Grenada, with details on admission requirements, application processes, and the different pathways SGU provides.

As the UAE eases some COVID-19 restrictions, last two years of the pandemic has constantly served to highlight the importance of available healthcare professionals, and the significant roles the healthcare industry plays in the world. SGU’s attendance at the GETEX event offers a chance for aspiring doctors and students of medicine from the MENA region to explore the opportunity of gaining experience in four countries, with an option to start immediately after graduating from high-school.

“SGU offers Middle East students a pathway to begin studying in Grenada, the UK, or India, with clinical rotation opportunities at over 75 leading hospitals and health centers in the US and the UK. We pride ourselves with providing a holistic and truly international medical education. Our presence at the GETEX event , which attracts the brightest young students from across the region is a perfect opportunity for the University to connect with young people from the GCC and beyond who aspire to study medicine abroad, and we look forward to meeting them at the event in Dubai,” says Lesley Byrne, Vice President of International Student Recruitment.

Send us your press releases to pressrelease.zawya@refinitiv.com

© Press Release 2022