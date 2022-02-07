Springring, an EdTech platform, co-founded by Mohammed Ashoor and Jawad Sadiq, manages school and class communication; bringing together school leaders, teachers, parents and students in a simple and seamless process.

Springring is starting the year strong with the release of their first ever free communication solution the Springring Teacher Plan. The Teacher Plan is every teachers’ answer to saving more time and finding time to become even more productive. It’s a class communication 2-in-1 solution, accessible from the Springring Teacher mobile app and the web portal.

It's a whole new Springring experience for teachers, while maintaining the same smooth and familiar features. Springring guides you every step of the way. And it takes only 5 minutes to get started. With features that teachers need and have requested, Springring is all about making teachers’ lives easier through effective communication. While it’s main focus has always been schools as a whole community, teachers are being given a chance to integrate Springring into their classrooms individually.

Springring is focused on helping teachers manage their class communication, and eliminates the miscommunication between teachers and parents. Our goal is to help teachers build lasting partnerships between teachers and parents through effective two-way communication.

“After two years of supporting schools through the pandemic in managing their school-home communication needs, we’ve decided to expand our product offering to encompass tutors, individual teachers and small organizations that need a better way to communicate with parents, and we’ve decided to keep this new product free forever!”

_Mohammed Ashoor, CEO and co-founder of Springring.

How do teachers sign up? It’s a very short and simple process that will give any teacher instant access to their one-stop shop for all their class communication needs.

Get started for free here: https://myspringring.com/get-started

You can also visit the website for more information on the all-new Springring Teacher Plan.

