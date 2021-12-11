Sharjah : A towering steel swing set that offered a magical experience of swinging through sheets of pouring water without getting wet attracted children and adults alike at the two-day Sharjah Events Festival.

The dramatic experience of both suspense and relief as the waterfall magically moves apart when you swing through the air brought squeals of delight amongst the young visitors who queued up at the attraction to await their turn to enjoy the incredible experience.

The interactive playful structure combines high-tech engineering principles and is centred around visitor interaction and motion.

The ‘Sharjah Swing’, inspired by the Rain Room – a unique modern art installation in the emirate, is designed to awaken the inner child and offered an unparalleled experience for both adults and kids.

