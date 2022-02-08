Spiralite delivers 62% energy savings over conventional air conditioning systems and 28,000 tonnes of CO2 per year in one ten-storey building

Dubai, UAE: Khansaheb Industries has successfully introduced its leading HVAC product, Spiralite, into projects in the United Kingdom. Spiralite, which is a circular and flat oval non-metallic insulated AC air duct, is manufactured, distributed, and installed exclusively from Khansaheb’s facilities in Dubai.

Spiralite has successfully been deployed on 625 projects in the United Kingdom, with properties including the Google Innovation Centre in London; the Media Centre of the Lord’s Cricket Ground, one of the British capital’s foremost sporting venues; and in the Department of Engineering at the University of Cambridge, one of the world’s leading higher education institutions.

Abdulrahman Khansaheb, Managing Director of Khansaheb Industries, commented: “The success of Spiralite in the British market demonstrates the calibre of engineering talent to be found right here in the UAE. Spiralite is a truly Emirati product. It is manufactured and distributed from our production facilities in Dubai to be installed the world over. It is just one of the many examples of technical engineering expertise to be found in the Emirates.”

In redesigning effective thermal and airflow efficiencies, Spiralite generates 48% energy savings across the operation of an air conditioning system. In one year in one ten-storey building, Spiralite saves around 28,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide, compared to conventional air conditioning ductwork, saving an equivalent amount to removing over 6,000 cars from the road. Unlike traditional HVAC systems, which are constructed out of metal, Spiralite has a significantly lower carbon footprint and requires less carbon to transport from manufacture to installation.

Continuing, Mr. Khansaheb said: “Spiralite has been designed to deliver greener and cleaner air to building occupants. As the world tackles the challenge of reducing carbon emissions, innovating how air conditioning systems can deliver environmental reductions is a critical issue for enhanced carbon performance. Spiralite’s technical innovations deliver significant benefits in improving the overall sustainability of buildings, in comparison to conventional models.”

Spiralite ductwork has been approved a range of UAE-based and international MEP consultants. The product is compliant with a range of local authority regulations. Its use can help optimise project’s standards and credits awards under the Estidama/Pearl, Dubai Municipality/Al Safat, LEED, Singapore GBP, and other global environmental assessment and rating programmes.

-Ends-

About Khansaheb Industries:

Khansaheb Industries is a subsidiary of Khansaheb and has been created to recognise the UAE’s evolution into a mature and thriving economy driven by knowledge, innovation, sustainability, and world-class manufacturing.

Khansaheb Industries have developed a suite of products which can be used to improve indoor air quality in HVAC systems. Their leading product, Spiralite, delivers better indoor air quality over conventional air-conditioning systems. Buildings in the UAE which have been installed with Spiralite systems include the Clemenceau Medical Centre, Wafi Tower (Sofitel), and Serenia Palm residences. In the GCC, Spiralite systems have been installed in the Clean Room at Sultan Qaboos University Hospital in Oman and the King Abdullah University of Sciences and Technology Data Center in Saudi Arabia.

Media contacts

FTI Consulting

Khansaheb@fticonsulting.com

Send us your press releases to pressrelease.zawya@refinitiv.com

© Press Release 2022