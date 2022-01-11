Aberdeen UK : Sparrows Group (Sparrows), the engineering and maintenance services specialist for the international energy and industrial sectors, has been awarded API Specification Q2, 2nd Edition by the American Petroleum Institute (API) following a successful audit. The Abu Dhabi facility is the second of Sparrows’ global locations to achieve the API Q2 industry stamp of approval.

The quality assurance certificate is the leading standard for drilling service providers in the offshore energy sector and is only awarded to facilities that can demonstrate the highest quality of outcomes including competency of personnel, systems and processes. Following an update of the standard by API in 2021, Sparrows is the first international company to receive the second edition certification.

The award comes at a pivotal time for the company, which recently announced significant investment in its Middle East facilities, including increasing both its footprint and headcount in Abu Dhabi. The decision to expand their facility was in part due to a clear demand and uptick of drilling activity in the region where around 20% of the company’s ongoing work is drilling related.

Stewart Mitchell, CEO at Sparrows, said: “This award is a true reflection of the success of our internal processes and our personnel at the Abu Dhabi facility. We recently invested in the region by opening a significantly larger operational base with the aim of offering our customers enhanced service capabilities in-country, including drilling equipment maintenance, at the very highest standard.

“Achieving this significant and incredibly important industry standard is just one of many ways that we can demonstrate commitment to our customers, the region and our people.”

The award is one of two API Q2 certifications Sparrows holds, having achieved the standard at its Singapore facility in 2019.

Sparrows has been operating in Abu Dhabi for over 20 years and employs approximately 400 people in-country. The company also has facilities in Saudi Arabia and Qatar offering Sparrows full range of capabilities including specialist engineering, inspection, operations and maintenance services, and offices in Dubai.

About Sparrows Group

Sparrows Group is a global provider of engineering, inspection, operations and maintenance services to the offshore energy, renewables and industrial sectors. The firm supports customers by delivering a broad range of expert solutions that optimise efficiency and ensure the performance, reliability and safety of critical equipment and people.

