Dubai Provacuno kicks off the second term of the What Wonderful EU Beef! campaign in the UAE with a series of activities to promote European Beef in the country. Through food fairs, masterclasses and interactive workshops – the spotlight is on the high quality and taste of the European beef from Spain.

The activities kick off with the Gulfood 2022 fair from the 13th to the 17th of February, followed by an exclusive showroom on the 17th of February featuring a live cooking demonstration and multi-course dinner prepared by Michelin-starred chef Kisko Garcia. The chef will also be hosting a Masterclass using EU Beef from Spain at one of Dubai’s top culinary schools. Besides, to finish the activities in the UAE, there will also be a workshop with 6 local influencers.

“We are excited to bring What Wonderful Beef 2.0 to the UAE after the success of the first campaign.” said José Ramón Godoy – International manager of PROVACUNO. “The UAE has always been important to us, as a country that appreciate great quality and great food.”

European Beef from Spain is known for its excellent quality due to the precise and strict European Production Model which outlines Animal Health and Feeding Regulations, Animal Welfare, Sustainability and Respect for the Environment, and Traceability and Food Safety measures. The solely grain-fed beef is classified based on age of the animal and sold in a variety of food-grade cuts. Beef produced in the EU is also hormone-free and reared sustainably to promote food security within the European Union and abroad. Europe and Spain follow stringent checking systems all along the production process from farm to table which assures that the best beef reach the consumers’ plate.

About PROVACUNO

Provacuno, the Agro-food Inter-professional Organization of the Spanish Beef Industry, consists of national associations that represent companies from the production, industrial and commercial sectors of this product. These associations represent and defend the interests of their members. In addition, Provacuno is where these associations come together and where decisions are adopted with regards to the internal regulation of the sector.

Provacuno was established on 2 December 1997 and officially recognized as an agro-food inter-professional organization by the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food, on 30 June 1998, in accordance with Law 38/1994 that regulates the agro-food inter-professional organizations.

It represents approximately 85% of the industry in Spain, including both producers and processors.

