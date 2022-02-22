The Public Establishment for Industrial Estates – Madayn launched yesterday (Tuesday) the first integrated Omani digital platform (Souq Madayn) for displaying, buying and selling Omani products under the patronage of His Excellency Dr. Said bin Mohammed Al Saqri, Minister of Economy, in the presence of a number of their excellencies at the Knowledge Oasis Muscat.

Souq Madayn platform aims at displaying, buying and selling Omani products between companies (B2B) as well as offering government procurement (B2G). The platform shall enhance the presence of national industries in local and foreign markets by utilising cutting-edge technologies and software, and taking the utmost advantage of e-commerce technologies.

Speaking at the event, Hilal bin Hamad Al Hasani, CEO of Madayn, said that the platform will be of benefit to Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in promoting their products, increasing income, reducing costs and raising efficiency. “Madayn will seek to link Souq Madayn with the Tender Board, which will help in distributing purchases in a smart and fair approach electronically. This will eventually contribute to promoting Omani products and boosting production, as well as offering job opportunities for the Omani nationals,” Al Hasani pointed out.

He added, “As the Sultanate of Oman’s government is paying great importance to the digital transformation programme, being an essential pillar of strategic sectors and taking into consideration its impact on boosting the national economy, this platform comes to keep pace with the efforts made in this regard and to devise digital solutions that increase the sales of Omani products and explore new markets for these products.”

On her part, Wafaa Al Salmi, Head of the E-Marketing at Mizah Marketing and Business Development – the marketing arm of Madayn – said that this digital platform is characterised by many features that enable Omani factories to showcase their products to local and international buyers representing government and private bodies. “Through Souq Madayn, users can benefit from volume purchase and bulk discounts, flexible payments options, secure payment transactions, support from Credit Oman, logistics facilities, minimum order quantity, wholesale bulk order, option to Request for a Quote – (RFQ), online auction, e-tendering facility, value package memberships for suppliers, brand sponsorship, and online advertisement opportunity. The factories operating in Oman can now register through Souq Madayn to benefit from its variety of services.”

Souq Madayn also complements the objectives of ‘Made in Oman’ Campaign, which is designed to encourage consumers both individuals and organisations to choose locally manufactured products and services; highlight the competent capabilities of the Omani products to compete locally and internationally; and stress the significance of buying Omani products and its direct contribution to the national economy.

It is noteworthy to mention that this platform aligns with Madayn’s efforts to achieve digital transformation objectives, given the impact of digital transformation on accelerating, developing and enhancing businesses. Madayn has recently developed its Digital Transformation Strategy in pursuance of Madayn Vision 2040 and several projects have commenced to achieve the objectives of the strategy.

-Ends-

Send us your press releases to pressrelease.zawya@refinitiv.com

© Press Release 2022