Solutions Leisure Group has kicked off 2022 with an unparalleled partnership announcement that will change the f&b scene globally. Joining forces with the UAE’s most progressive and respected retail asset manger and developer, Al-Futtaim Malls, the power duo have announced the development of the UAE’s largest f&b outlet; a 100,000 sqft social destination at Dubai Festival City Mall, promising to push the concept of experiential dining to new heights.

An iconic destination in the heart of Dubai developed with a vision to bring the world home, where guests should expect the unexpected, the project will create an unforgettable, authentic and sophisticated social experience. A curation of 20 sensory-driven international dining concepts with an impressive line up of unique artisans, renowned food names, talented performers and innovative attractions, transporting guests into a collective of the most famed streets of the world on a culinary journey they’ll never forget.

Entering Dubai’s independant hospitality scene a decade ago, the groundbreaking success of the Solutions Leisure Group has taken the region by storm, shifting the entertainment and dining scene into a unique league of its own. Following a record-breaking 2021, which saw the launch of six venues, including two all-new concepts and a national expansion into Abu Dhabi the team behind Lock, Stock & Barrel, KOYO, Asia Asia and STK, shows no signs of slowing.

On partnering with Al-Futtaim Malls to bring the project to life, Paul Evans, Founder and CEO of Solutions Leisure Group said, “In the last decade the thriving hospitality industry in Dubai has grown, evolved and expanded with world-leading f&b concepts and most of us were fortunate enough to share in the success of the sector as tourism surged. However, when Covid literally stopped us in our tracks and we couldn’t travel, we saw a gaping hole emerge for an innovative, immersive and centralized destination that took you away from the day to day, without leaving the UAE, a hole we are excited to have filled with our incredible partners at Al-Futtaim Malls.”

Part of the Al-Futtaim Group, Al-Futtaim Malls’ leadership team brings more than 30 years of experience and a deep understanding and knowledge of the retail sector, both from a shopper’s point of view but as curators of space or landlords to other brands. The company has a directly managed portfolio including over 9 million sqft of retail space across four malls in the MENA region and two under development. Malls under the Al-Futtaim Malls portfolio include Dubai Festival City Mall and Festival Plaza in the UAE, Cairo Festival City Mall in Egypt and Doha Festival City in Qatar.

The partnership between Solutions Leisure and Al Futtaim was facilitated by the real estate consultancy firm JLL, led by Alexis Marcoux-Varvatsoulis, Head of Foodservice Consulting, MENA.

Commenting on the deal, Marcoux-Varvatsoulis said, “We couldn’t be more excited to see these two titans of industry put their respective expertise together to deliver what we believe to be one of the greatest F&B outlets to be developed in the UAE. Following our review of the development and specific opportunity, it was clear that delivering yet another food hall was not the goal, this space had to be second to none, entertaining youngsters, families, teenagers, and adults at any time of the day. It has been a pleasure for us to connect and facilitate this partnership between Al Futtaim and Solutions Leisure as we see them as a perfect match to deliver this project.”

Evans continued, “This is one of the most exciting opportunties the team and I have ever been offered, and one that will not only challenge us as a group, but disrupt the industry as a whole. It is an opportunity for us to reshape and reimagine the way hospitality, entertainment and customer journeys come together; to exceed expectations and to create a whole new sector that we look forward to taking to the rest of the world with our partners.”

The new lifestyle destination will open in Q4 of 2022.

About Solutions Leisure Group

The collective objective of Solutions Leisure Group is to create unique and dynamic concepts, designed to be high-yielding and long-term. Upscale, sophisticated in design and service but never pretentious, our creative ideation consistently caters to the approachable, experience-driven sector. Our award-winning portfolio and global reputation within the industry further provides a leading example of our group’s prestige and integrity, combining idyllic locations selected through tailored sourcing with creative innovation and design, leveraged by a proven, professional and highly effective management team. We are confident we have provided you with a strong insight into the two decades of experience we hold, showcasing the ethos, creativity and passion that Solutions Leisure Group holds, internationally.

Solutions Leisure Mission

Solutions Leisure Group strives to continue to pioneer the day and nightlife hospitality and entertainment sectors of The Middle East, growing and evolving to further advance the experiences and opportunities for residents and visitors alike. Through its unparalleled commitment, skill and clarity in direction, its mission is to create moments people live for.

About Al-Futtaim Malls

Al-Futtaim Malls provides development and asset management expertise, specializing in building retail-led super regional malls in prime locations across MENA and beyond. With a proven track record of creating both sustainable revenue growth and value enhancement for tenants, Al-Futtaim Malls delivers exceptional experiences and exciting shopping environments for customers.

For more information on Al-Futtaim Malls, please visit https://www.al-futtaimmalls.com/

About JLL

JLL (NYSE: JLL) is a leading professional services firm that specializes in real estate and investment management. JLL shapes the future of real estate for a better world by using the most advanced technology to create rewarding opportunities, amazing spaces and sustainable real estate solutions for our clients, our people and our communities. JLL is a Fortune 500 company with annual revenue of $16.6 billion in 2020, operations in over 80 countries and a global workforce more than 95,000 as of September 30, 2021. JLL is the brand name, and a registered trademark, of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated. For further information, visit www.jll.com.

About JLL MEA

Across the Middle East and Africa (MEA) JLL is a leading player in the real estate and hospitality services markets. The firm has worked in 35 countries across the region and employs over 1050 internationally qualified professionals across its offices in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Riyadh, Jeddah, Al Khobar, Cairo, Casablanca and Johannesburg www.jll-mena.com.

