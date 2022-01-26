Dubai, United Arab Emirates: SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI), a leading provider of simple, powerful, and secure IT management software, today announced it will host its Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) Virtual Partner Summit 2022 (February 8 – 10). The summit will offer keynotes from SolarWinds executives, product portfolio updates and strategy sessions, discussions on observability market opportunity findings led by analyst firm IDC®, and an awards ceremony, where selected Partners will be awarded for key achievements from the past year.

“As we expand our scalable observability solutions to market this year, we’re excited to collaborate with our Partner community to help our customers with their business transformation needs,” said Jeff McCullough, vice president, worldwide Partner sales, SolarWinds. “It’s critical we continue to empower and enable growth for our Partners, and our EMEA summit event provide the perfect stage to achieve this. There has never been a better time to partner with SolarWinds.”

“Our Partners are an integral part of our go-to-market business, which is why it’s critical they have the best-in-breed solutions and training they need to succeed to deliver exceptional customer success to our mutual customers,” added David Cronk, senior vice president, international sales, SolarWinds. “Our Partner summits are a hot ticket on the Partner community circuit.”

EMEA Virtual Partner Summit 2022

The agenda will include a corporate strategy update, product updates and strategy sessions, virtual networking opportunities, and discussions on channel enablement and customer support.

The keynote presentations will be led by the SolarWinds leadership team, including the following people:

Sudhakar Ramakrishna, President and CEO

Rohini Kasturi, EVP, Chief Product Officer

David Cronk, SVP, EMEA, APJ, and GSI Sales

Ludovic Neveu, GVP, EMEA Sales

Timothy Brown, CISO and Vice President, Security

Jeff McCullough, Vice President, Worldwide Partner Sales

Garrett O’Keeffe, Senior Director, Customer Success

Cal Smith, Senior Director, Technical Training

John O Callaghan, Partner Development Director

The event will take place February 8 – 10 (EMEA). If you’re a SolarWinds Partner, you can register here to attend for EMEA Virtual Partner Summit.

About SolarWinds

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) is a leading provider of simple, powerful, and secure IT management software. Our solutions give organizations worldwide—regardless of type, size, or complexity—the power to accelerate business transformation in today’s hybrid IT environments. We continuously engage with technology professionals—IT service and operations professionals, DevOps and SecOps professionals, and database administrators (DBAs)—to understand the challenges they face in maintaining high-performing and highly available IT infrastructures, applications, and environments. The insights we gain from them, in places like our THWACK community, allow us to address customers’ needs now and in the future. Our focus on the user and commitment to excellence in end-to-end hybrid IT management has established SolarWinds as a worldwide leader in solutions for observability, IT service management, application performance, and database management. Learn more today at www.SolarWinds.com.

Send us your press releases to pressrelease.zawya@refinitiv.com

© Press Release 2022