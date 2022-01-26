PHOTO
Dubai, United Arab Emirates: SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI), a leading provider of simple, powerful, and secure IT management software, today announced it will host its Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) Virtual Partner Summit 2022 (February 8 – 10). The summit will offer keynotes from SolarWinds executives, product portfolio updates and strategy sessions, discussions on observability market opportunity findings led by analyst firm IDC®, and an awards ceremony, where selected Partners will be awarded for key achievements from the past year.
“As we expand our scalable observability solutions to market this year, we’re excited to collaborate with our Partner community to help our customers with their business transformation needs,” said Jeff McCullough, vice president, worldwide Partner sales, SolarWinds. “It’s critical we continue to empower and enable growth for our Partners, and our EMEA summit event provide the perfect stage to achieve this. There has never been a better time to partner with SolarWinds.”
“Our Partners are an integral part of our go-to-market business, which is why it’s critical they have the best-in-breed solutions and training they need to succeed to deliver exceptional customer success to our mutual customers,” added David Cronk, senior vice president, international sales, SolarWinds. “Our Partner summits are a hot ticket on the Partner community circuit.”
EMEA Virtual Partner Summit 2022
The agenda will include a corporate strategy update, product updates and strategy sessions, virtual networking opportunities, and discussions on channel enablement and customer support.
The keynote presentations will be led by the SolarWinds leadership team, including the following people:
- Sudhakar Ramakrishna, President and CEO
- Rohini Kasturi, EVP, Chief Product Officer
- David Cronk, SVP, EMEA, APJ, and GSI Sales
- Ludovic Neveu, GVP, EMEA Sales
- Timothy Brown, CISO and Vice President, Security
- Jeff McCullough, Vice President, Worldwide Partner Sales
- Garrett O’Keeffe, Senior Director, Customer Success
- Cal Smith, Senior Director, Technical Training
- John O Callaghan, Partner Development Director
The event will take place February 8 – 10 (EMEA). If you’re a SolarWinds Partner, you can register here to attend for EMEA Virtual Partner Summit.
About SolarWinds
SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) is a leading provider of simple, powerful, and secure IT management software. Our solutions give organizations worldwide—regardless of type, size, or complexity—the power to accelerate business transformation in today’s hybrid IT environments. We continuously engage with technology professionals—IT service and operations professionals, DevOps and SecOps professionals, and database administrators (DBAs)—to understand the challenges they face in maintaining high-performing and highly available IT infrastructures, applications, and environments. The insights we gain from them, in places like our THWACK community, allow us to address customers’ needs now and in the future. Our focus on the user and commitment to excellence in end-to-end hybrid IT management has established SolarWinds as a worldwide leader in solutions for observability, IT service management, application performance, and database management. Learn more today at www.SolarWinds.com.
© Press Release 2022
Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.
The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.
To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.