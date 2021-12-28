PHOTO
Cairo, Egypt – SODIC, the Egyptian leading real estate developer, is sponsoring Egypt’s largest Junior Squash event with over 100 players participating. The leading developer will be hosting the semis and finals for all age categories at Club S Allegria as well as the full U9 and U11 competitions. Six time World Squash Champion Amr Shabana will be overseeing the tour in his capacity as Technical Advisor to the tournament.
The SODIC Junior Squash Tour is open to junior players from all around the world in the U9, U11, U13, U15 and U17 age groups. The first round of the series ran from December 23rd to the 28th and the fourth and final tour event will be held in May 2022.
SODIC’s Junior Squash Tour was commemorated by HE Dr. Ashraf Sobhy, Minister of Youth and Sports at the Civil Education Center at a press conference announcing the tour, attended by Magued Sherif, Managing Director of SODIC, Yehia Abou ElFotouh, Deputy Chairman of the National Bank of Egypt, as the tour’s main sponsors.
“SODIC is extremely proud and excited to sponsor Egypt’s largest juniors’ squash tour. We are deeply committed to the game and to creating an opportunity for talented junior players to grow into the new generation of Egyptian world champions. Empowering youth and promoting sports has always been a part of SODIC’s ethos.” said Magued Sherif SODIC’s Managing Director.
“Hosting the SODIC Junior Squash Tour comes in line with SODIC’s strategy to foster new talents and create a platform where participants can compete amongst each other, increasing their exposure, improving their game and getting a chance to win exciting prizes.” said Amr Shabana, Tournament Technical Advisor.
Club S Allegria is one of three operational clubs run by SODIC Sports Management Company, offering members a one-of-a-kind upscale club experience that aims to promote a healthy lifestyle across SODIC’s developments in East and West Cairo.
SODIC is an avid supporter of sports at large with a strong legacy in sports leadership including sponsoring the first-ever Special Olympics Pan African Games, squash champion Hania El Hammamy, and para-athlete Islam Abu Ali amongst other initiatives.
About SODIC
SODIC is one of the region’s leading real estate development companies, currently developing a number of diversified projects in Egypt. SODIC’s developments in East and West Cairo and Egypt’s North Coast range from residential, retail and commercial projects to large scale mixed-use developments. SODIC is listed on the Egypt’s Stock Exchange (Ticker OCDI). For more information please visit www.sodic.com.
