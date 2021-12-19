Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Limestone Lab, the new experience-driven hospitality group, announces exclusive partnership with Kitopi for the soon to open, Social Distrikt.

Kitopi is set to plug in 10 leading F&B outlets into the hospitality group’s first F&B concept including Pinsanity, Ichiban Sushi, Zaroob, Circle Cafe, and Rock House Sliders. Social Distrikt, the experiential, urban food & bar hall, officially launching in January 2022, will house regionally and globally established brands, creating a melting pot of cuisines under one roof. From Couqley to Japang, the food & bar hall will cater to a global palette.

The F&B concepts align with Limestone Lab’s vision to offer consumers an exceptional multi-sensory dining experience, for people from all walks of life. Commenting on the soon to launch food and bar hall, Co-Founder of Limestone Lab, Hassan Ballout, said “We are proud to be uniting these already established F&B brands at Social Distrikt, to allow us to create a multi sensory dining experience.”

Conceptualized by Dubai’s renounced duo entrepreneurs, Hassan Ballout and Hani Doueik, the experiential, urban food & bar hall will span across the UAE’s iconic waterfront destination, The Pointe, which is situated directly in front of The Palm Fountain, the world’s largest fountain. Social Distrikt will be a melting pot of the most unique, trending F&B concepts, providing a social and cultural atmosphere for patrons to savour multiple cuisines under one roof whilst unwinding to house beverages. The food & bar hall will feature grape gardens, gastro bars, dining lounges, social spaces, entertainment corners, culinary workshop areas and much more. Furthermore, the market-disrupting F&B concept aims to be the go-to destination for consumers seeking bespoke dining experiences.

Founded in 2018 with a mission to satisfy the world’s appetite, Kitopi quickly became the leading managed cloud kitchen platform globally by partnering with F&B brands to help them expand across borders in as little as 14 days. Kitopi is currently partnered with over 200 brands, across 5 countries, and operates over 75 kitchens.

By bringing together industry leaders with unique visions driven by two passionate teams, this exclusive partnership between Limestone Lab and Kitopi paves the way for the next generation of hospitality.

About Social Distrikt:

“Social Distrikt” is a one-stop destination for replenishing dining experiences. Social Distrikt is the social experiment that caters diverse communal activities under one roof, designed to gather consumers with those they love in perfect harmony. It is the urban food hall experience that foodie and nightlife enthusiasts pick out from the crowd when seeking the right environment for good food and good time. Whether seeking a contemplative moment on the green house terrace, meeting up with friends for a cup of brewed coffee, or looking for recreational pastimes at an interactive space, Social Distrikt will offer guests a memorable and wholesome ‘dining and unwinding’ experience.

