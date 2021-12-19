PHOTO
Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Limestone Lab, the new experience-driven hospitality group, announces exclusive partnership with Kitopi for the soon to open, Social Distrikt.
Kitopi is set to plug in 10 leading F&B outlets into the hospitality group’s first F&B concept including Pinsanity, Ichiban Sushi, Zaroob, Circle Cafe, and Rock House Sliders. Social Distrikt, the experiential, urban food & bar hall, officially launching in January 2022, will house regionally and globally established brands, creating a melting pot of cuisines under one roof. From Couqley to Japang, the food & bar hall will cater to a global palette.
The F&B concepts align with Limestone Lab’s vision to offer consumers an exceptional multi-sensory dining experience, for people from all walks of life. Commenting on the soon to launch food and bar hall, Co-Founder of Limestone Lab, Hassan Ballout, said “We are proud to be uniting these already established F&B brands at Social Distrikt, to allow us to create a multi sensory dining experience.”
Conceptualized by Dubai’s renounced duo entrepreneurs, Hassan Ballout and Hani Doueik, the experiential, urban food & bar hall will span across the UAE’s iconic waterfront destination, The Pointe, which is situated directly in front of The Palm Fountain, the world’s largest fountain. Social Distrikt will be a melting pot of the most unique, trending F&B concepts, providing a social and cultural atmosphere for patrons to savour multiple cuisines under one roof whilst unwinding to house beverages. The food & bar hall will feature grape gardens, gastro bars, dining lounges, social spaces, entertainment corners, culinary workshop areas and much more. Furthermore, the market-disrupting F&B concept aims to be the go-to destination for consumers seeking bespoke dining experiences.
Founded in 2018 with a mission to satisfy the world’s appetite, Kitopi quickly became the leading managed cloud kitchen platform globally by partnering with F&B brands to help them expand across borders in as little as 14 days. Kitopi is currently partnered with over 200 brands, across 5 countries, and operates over 75 kitchens.
By bringing together industry leaders with unique visions driven by two passionate teams, this exclusive partnership between Limestone Lab and Kitopi paves the way for the next generation of hospitality.
-Ends-
About Social Distrikt:
“Social Distrikt” is a one-stop destination for replenishing dining experiences. Social Distrikt is the social experiment that caters diverse communal activities under one roof, designed to gather consumers with those they love in perfect harmony. It is the urban food hall experience that foodie and nightlife enthusiasts pick out from the crowd when seeking the right environment for good food and good time. Whether seeking a contemplative moment on the green house terrace, meeting up with friends for a cup of brewed coffee, or looking for recreational pastimes at an interactive space, Social Distrikt will offer guests a memorable and wholesome ‘dining and unwinding’ experience.
© Press Release 2021
Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.
The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.
To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.