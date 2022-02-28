UAE: Snap Inc. is partnering with the UAE Prime Ministers Office and Mohammed Bin Rashid Center for Government Innovation (MBRCGI) to foster innovation and creativity across the nation at the recently launched UAE Innovates 2022. Leveraging its leading AR capabilities, the company has created a special Lens, as well as a national filter, to support one of the largest innovation festivals in the world.

The first filter is a carnival-themed activation promoting UAE innovation in a festive atmosphere. The second activation will see an Augmented Reality Lens that highlights the technical innovation of the UAE, and encourages its citizens to participate and celebrate UAE Innovates 2022. Snapchat aims to inspire the next generation of visionaries and help position the UAE as a global hub for innovation by creating awareness around the festival.

UAE Innovates is a month-long festival initiated by Mohammed bin Rashid Centre of Government Innovation. The festival brings together federal and local government entities, the private sector, academia and community members in “futureproof initiatives that improve wellbeing and help create more resilient government models”.

Huda Al Hashimi, Deputy Minister of Cabinet Affairs for Strategic Affairs, said: “The UAE Government has prioritized innovation as part of our strategic national objectives. Therefore, the UAE Innovates 2022 series is the culmination of our successes in the past year in nurturing fresh ideas within the public sphere. Our partnership with Snap helps us showcase our capabilities to the world while encouraging participation, particularly from young people.”

The event concludes with the UAE Innovates Award, celebrating and recognizing some of the most impactful innovations implemented at the local and federal government levels over the last 12 months. Snapchat is one of the judges for the award.

Hussein Freijeh, General Manager of Snap Inc. in the Middle East: “We are honoured to be partnering with Mohammed Bin Rashid Center for Government Innovation. This step comes in line with our commitment to supporting the UAE’s efforts aimed at driving innovation in various forms. Through UAE Innovates 2022, we are keen to showcase Snapchat’s unparalleled capabilities and therefore help create a widespread culture of creativity across the country.”

Lenses help users connect with their closest friends through Snapchat’s Camera. Over 200 million people engage with AR on Snapchat every day – across various personal, fun, and often valuable experiences that span commerce, entertainment, education, and the arts.

